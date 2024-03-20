Skip To Content
Women Everywhere Are Agreeing This Ick Is A Dealbreaker During A Marriage Proposal

A woman named Jordan Hardman has recently made millions of women realize they have one very particular ick when it comes to marriage proposals:

"I know this is a niche ick, but if my man proposes and doesn't do this, I'm pissed. I'm fucking pissed," she starts her TikTok.

"And I've seen this, and I clock it, I notice it," she continues as she gets ready to show the ick.

Explaining, she says that when some men get down on their knees, they start to look like the Hunchback of Notre Dame...

Because they are so slouched over, looking like they are holding a catcher's mitt honestly.

And posture changes are WARRANTED. (Especially for pics.)

She shows the proper posture with a 90-degree angle on the leg and a straight back.

Once again, NOT THIS:

THIS:

Well, it turns out proper posture isn't a "niche" ick at all — it is pretty universal.

If you're going to get down on one knee, do it right!

Word.

Even if it wasn't an ick for some women before, it is now.

And married women are frightened to go back and look at their proposal photos now.

So, practice is key.

BuzzFeed spoke to Jordan who said it became an ick years ago when she saw a random proposal where the guy was extremely hunched over. "It threw me off guard, and ever since then, it's something I've always noticed in proposals (although I still cry at every single one)," she said.

"The girlies knew exactly what I meant, and most people were thankful for the tip or had a hilarious, relatable story," she added.

Jordan said her final advice for men is always remember the 90º angle — and "give a little speech on how obsessed with us you are while you're down there."

Do you agree with Jordan? Let us know in the comments!