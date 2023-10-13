These Women Went Viral For Waiting Over 1.5 Hours For Their Tab, And It's Started A Whole Conversation About "Justified" Dining And Dashing

"This happened to me and I called the restaurant from my table and asked for the bill."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

TikTok user @daisyku_ recently shared a viral video about how they recently had to wait an hour and a half before they got their dinner tab:

updated comment from the video creator
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

Over 2.6 million people saw the TikTok and there are thousands of comments from people who have been in the "waiting forever for your tab" situation.

waiting for the bill long periods of time makes me feel like i&#x27;m being held hostage
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

Some people have waited an hour and just threw cash on the table as a guesstimate.

this happened to me one time we asked 3 times over an hour, i threw down what we thought the total would be and left
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

Other people have little hacks for getting their servers to come over when they've been waiting forever.

this happened to me and i called the restaurant from the table and asked for my bill
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

There are also some people who will just walk out without paying after 25 minutes.

i&#x27;m legit not waiting more than 25
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

Everyone seems to have their time limit threshold on waiting.

after 30 to 40 i&#x27;m gone unless it&#x27;s super busy then i understand
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

There are also those petty thieves who will justify their waiting one way or another, LOL.

we once waited half an hour for hte check, my dad got so annoyed he took a small plate as revenge he never does that usually
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

Some prefer to leave notes as their way of saying they did try.

i&#x27;d leave a note if they didn&#x27;t catch me on the way out that would say bring me the bill next time and i&#x27;ll actually pay
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

But, overall, it seems most people have no problem walking out on their tab if they've asked for it and are still stuck waiting.

I ask twice. On the second time I tell them I have to leave in five minutes. I&#x27;ve walked out of a few places
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

And, typically, if the waiter sees you walking out they should come bring you the tab — but not all the time.

after 20 minutes ii just get up and leave and 95% of the time the waiter magically appears with the machine
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

There are legit horror stories of good people just trying to pay their tabs to keep society moving along!!!

we gave the server our card, waited an hour, we had to go find out server with the card who told us the machine was broken and to venmo her friend
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

Yes, it happens at Chilis, too!!

this happened to me and my partner in a chillis
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

Servers say that no one should wait longer than 30 minutes.

as a server, i&#x27;d say no more than 30min i&#x27;m either so busy that it takes a while or get attitude when they asked for the bill but ordered dessert
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

But, let's end with this pro tip to avoid it all by just asking for the bill as soon as you get your food!

i learned from my husband years ago to ask for the bill when they deliver the food
@daisyku_ / tiktok.com

So, tell us, how long would you wait on your tab before skidaddling?