These Women Went Viral For Waiting Over 1.5 Hours For Their Tab, And It's Started A Whole Conversation About "Justified" Dining And Dashing

TikTok user @daisyku_ recently shared a viral video about how they recently had to wait an hour and a half before they got their dinner tab:
Over 2.6 million people saw the TikTok and there are thousands of comments from people who have been in the "waiting forever for your tab" situation.
Some people have waited an hour and just threw cash on the table as a guesstimate.
Other people have little hacks for getting their servers to come over when they've been waiting forever.
There are also some people who will just walk out without paying after 25 minutes.
Everyone seems to have their time limit threshold on waiting.
There are also those petty thieves who will justify their waiting one way or another, LOL.
Some prefer to leave notes as their way of saying they did try.
But, overall, it seems most people have no problem walking out on their tab if they've asked for it and are still stuck waiting.
And, typically, if the waiter sees you walking out they should come bring you the tab — but not all the time.
There are legit horror stories of good people just trying to pay their tabs to keep society moving along!!!
Yes, it happens at Chilis, too!!
Servers say that no one should wait longer than 30 minutes.
But, let's end with this pro tip to avoid it all by just asking for the bill as soon as you get your food!
So, tell us, how long would you wait on your tab before skidaddling?