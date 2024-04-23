Millions Of People Are Coming Clean With All The Terrible Things They Made Their Barbies Do Growing Up, And It's A Confession Parents Never Saw Coming

"Barbies have lived too many stories."

TikTok has recently been flooded with people acting out how their parents thought they played Barbies vs. how they actually did, and millions of people are not holding back in exposing themselves.

A woman named Alexa Rowe first surfaced this universal commonality last year with this viral TikTok.

She starts the TikTok playing the version of Barbies her parents think she played. One says: "Wow. You look so nice today." The other says: "Thank you, so do you Barbie. Let's go to the store!"

Then she switches gears to the reality of how she played Barbies. Barbie to Ken: "How could you do that to me? You're sleeping with every other Barbie?! WE HAVE A FAMILY TOGETHER!!!!!"

Ken: "But I don't love any of them like I love you!"

Barbie: "STOP! Do me and our 35 other children mean nothing to you? The fact we're getting evicted from our apartment that you haven't even been paying for!"

Ken: "I GAVE YOU EVERYTHNING YOU EVER WANTED!"

Barbie: "YOU NEVER GAVE ME ANYTHING I NEEDED!"

Barbie: "Kids! Come on we are leaving your father in the dust."

Ken: "Oh please! Let me stay with the kids!"

Barbie: "NEVER! And if you even try to find me again I will pluck out your eyeballs in front of every single woman you have ever loved and eat them!!!"

Then the child version of Alexa is snapped out of it as she hears her mom in this scenario yell, "Honey it's time to go!!"

The video immediately resonated with people.

And they had no shame sharing the messed up scenarios they put their Barbies in during play time:

Some Barbies became orphans:

Some were a part of scandals on the regular:

And some just really, really went through the ringer:

People also came clean with their Barbie habits, and it landed them in therapy:

Either way, it is apparent Barbie was put through constant trauma and drama:

It is just a universal doing:

BuzzFeed spoke to Alexa who said she saw a video of someone pretending to play Barbies which reminded her of how wildly dramatic she used to be when playing with her Barbies. "I thought it would be a hilarious contrast to depict how I assumed parents/the media 'think' we play with toys/play pretend versus how we actually do. Little girls can have such a RICH AND WILD imagination so I thought it would be funny to depict!"

Alexa in a floral dress smiling at the camera
Alexa Rowe / Instagram: @alexarowe11

Alexa didn't expect as many people to relate to her video as they did, however. "The comments made me cackle and also cry. It deeply moved me to see how all of us were connecting on this weird/hilarious/wild shared experience in such an intimate, hilarious, rich way," she said.

The success of her Barbie video inspired Alexa to create similar videos, like how parents think kids play with dolls vs. how they actually play with him:

You can watch the video here.

She said she has been having fun making the videos and relating to women everywhere. "I just, man, I love girlhood. And I love breaking the stereotypes of girlhood."

You can watch her Mermaid video here, and you can follow more of Alexa's comedic content on Instagram and TikTok!

OK, what weird or messed-up thing did you make your Barbies do growing up?! Tell us in the comments you drama queens!