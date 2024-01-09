"Sometimes we have to stand for ourselves, but sometimes we have to choose others before us. Showing your friend that you can have empathy for her loss and that you have no desire to cause her more pain is a beautiful thing to do. You're not obligated to do it, and if you decide to maintain the name, please let this friendship go. Don't ask her to stay when she told you she's not mentally and emotionally capable of seeing the possibilities of what she could have. No, you're not an asshole. You will not be doing something bad by staying with this name but, at least in my opinion, this is not a hill to die on. A good friend is something to be cherished and is not easy to find."