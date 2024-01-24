Browse links
"Yo, you got one of these things?!" Things = baby 👶
I can get more in depth if youre really struggling; but truly this has me waking her up for feedings instead of vice versa #dad #dadsoftiktok #girldaddy #girldad #Laguna #swaddle #swaddledbaby #dadlife♬ original sound - RICKY BEE | GIRL DAD
I will be making these until shes atleast 8 years old. #girldad #dad #babygirl #babbydaddy #holdingbabies girl dad shows you how to hold a baby.♬ original sound - RICKY BEE | GIRL DAD
Look, i really have to tell you this is beyond your normal parent situation. If youre walking around with the diaper purse instead of the diaper backpack; I know youre a 2BEE daddy!!! #baby #dipaerhacks #girldad #babygirl #diaperbag #diapers Girl dad shows you diaper bag hack. Shoutout to @lululemon for having this as part of their diaper bag combo. Truly i love giving out free game but this is top tier!!♬ original sound - RICKY BEE | GIRL DAD
My daughter is learning and growing everyday so we check and adjust this routine with books or bathtime or whatever fits but we are fairly consistent on the orded and what we do! It helps soooooo much. #baby #girldad #babygirl #dadlife #babbydaddy #sleeptricks #dad #bedtimeroutine #nightimeroutine girl dad puts 3 month old baby to sleep.♬ original sound - RICKY BEE | GIRL DAD