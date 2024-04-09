    18 Times Moms Tweeted Things That Could Be Comedy Sketch Gold

    Bottom's up, mommas!

    1. This mom who knows how to handle people who need to mind their own business:

    Jax ⚡️ @Diamond_Jax

    (I am 6 months pregnant) Me after ordering my coffee: Stranger at Starbucks: you know you should be drinking decaf when you’re pregnant. Me: I’m... not pregnant. Stranger: (horrified) I am so, so sorry! And that’s what you get for giving unsolicited advice.

    2. This mom who taught her kids to always be smart before they take on any risky behaviors:

    3. This mom who has a handy little trick for deciding if she wants a certain hairstyle or not:

    4. This mom who lives in the moment, allowing her kids freedom of expression:

    5. And this mom who does the same, except she knows when to really interject:

    6. This mom who walks through life giving nods to the people who interact with her kids:

    7. This mom who is probably about to write a book titled "Quotes from My 4-Year-Old":

    8. And this mom who could also write the same kind of book:

    9. This mom who, bless her soul, is the best parent ever:

    10. This mom who knows true frustration:

    11. This mom who needs to host a class on how to get your kids to respect you:

    12. This mom who is just hilariously right:

    13. This mom who is down to create this fantasy scheme for her kid:

    14. This mom who is hanging on by a thread:

    Lurkin' Mom @LurkAtHomeMom

    Looking to update my kitchen decor, but I can’t decide between a country chic curtain for above the sink or a giant banner that says RINSE YOUR DAMN PLATE

    15. This mom who is raising a kid who stands up for themselves:

    16. This mom who knows nothing kids say is surprising:

    17. This mom who took one for the team so now moms everywhere know not to get butterfly tattoos on their lower hips:

    Shasta @shastamaria

    When I was 18 I thought it would be cute to get a butterfly tattoo on my lower hip but after 6 c-sections it looks like a sad moth in a top hat.

    18. And finally, this mom who knew it was her duty to continue the cycle of always turning to her mom — no matter what age she is.

