23 "Forbidden Foods" You'll Immediately Want To Take A Bite Of, Then Quickly Realize How Terrible Of An Idea That Would Be

Forbidden foods indeed.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

There is a section of Reddit that has photos of what I am calling "food imposters." In the subreddit, r/forbiddensnacks, people are sharing all the things that look like food but are not. Here are some recent ones:

1. These wax shavings that are posing as shredded coconut:

reddit.com

u/DeluxeWafer

2. These rubber bands are not being funny by trying to impersonate pasta:

reddit.com

u/Uber1337pyro333

3. These paint rollers are straight-up rude for pretending to be sushi:

reddit.com

u/Yurithedrandcrkfan

4. Peeps has no business making their marshmallow treats makeup sponges:

reddit.com

r/Costco

5. This "dirt and perlite" mix is rightfully in the trash, but wrongfully looking like a cake:

reddit.com

u/FlorpyDorpinator

6. This compacted snow dispensing out of the drain pipe is cruel for looking like giant marshmallow squares I want to put on my s'more:

reddit.com

u/pingveno

7. And this jar of "fat" is pure evil for impersonating orange juice:

reddit.com

u/polibri

8. This is goop that was compacted in a blender is NOT caramel:

reddit.com

u/Regalrefuse

9. And this is 100% not ramen:

reddit.com

u/Yeetfamdablit

10. These ice-melting beads are not to be confused with Dip 'n' Dots:

reddit.com

u/fratastic1865

11. Today I learned elemental iodine is NOT blueberries:

reddit.com

u/SkydiverTyler

12. This lovely rock is not the juicy steak it appears to be:

reddit.com

r/whatsthisrock

13. And these rocks are not cookies at all:

reddit.com

u/hxe_111

14. This tub of match sticks are not those yummy shoestring potato sticks that were big in the '90s:

reddit.com

r/dumbasseswithlighters

15. These Telsa parts are, in fact, metal — not chocolate squares:

reddit.com

u/LindsayOG

16. And this paint is not a freshly cooked egg with yolk:

reddit.com

u/FaeTheWolf

17. These dirt daubers have made a disgusting nest that unfortunately looks like taquitos:

reddit.com

r/whatsthisbug

18. This company has made a potion for removing hair that is definitely not ice cream or cotton candy:

reddit.com

u/anotherhappycustomer

19. These self-adhesive pads might trick little kids into thinking they're chocolate:

reddit.com

u/Quinners206

20. And apparently some chocolate companies think makeup cookie 'n' cream is a good idea as opposed to...IDK actual chocolate (honestly no shade though, I would try lol):

reddit.com

u/pangea1430

21. This wall filler is not marshmallow fluff *tear*:

reddit.com

u/Party-Broccoli-6690

22. And this paint is not fresh pudding *double tear*:

reddit.com

u/czcaruso

23. Lastly, and just because this one threw me for a bit: It IS a chicken strip not a pen15. OK BYE.

reddit.com

u/Mental-Fun-1031