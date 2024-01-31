There is a section of Reddit that has photos of what I am calling "food imposters." In the subreddit, r/forbiddensnacks, people are sharing all the things that look like food but are not. Here are some recent ones:
1.These wax shavings that are posing as shredded coconut:
2.These rubber bands are not being funny by trying to impersonate pasta:
3.These paint rollers are straight-up rude for pretending to be sushi:
4.Peeps has no business making their marshmallow treats makeup sponges:
5.This "dirt and perlite" mix is rightfully in the trash, but wrongfully looking like a cake:
6.This compacted snow dispensing out of the drain pipe is cruel for looking like giant marshmallow squares I want to put on my s'more:
7.And this jar of "fat" is pure evil for impersonating orange juice:
8.This is goop that was compacted in a blender is NOT caramel:
9.And this is 100% not ramen:
10.These ice-melting beads are not to be confused with Dip 'n' Dots:
11.Today I learned elemental iodine is NOT blueberries:
12.This lovely rock is not the juicy steak it appears to be: