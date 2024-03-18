Skip To Content
    15 Women Who Were Most Definitely Thinking, "Well I'll Show Him!" — And Blissfully Succeeded

    Husband: Does it bother you when I... Wife: YES

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This woman's husband wanted a sweet treat, so she made orange rolls...but to "keep things interesting," she put nacho cheese on one of them. Hehe.

    2. This woman's husband bought a fancy 5K monitor, but she decided to use it for work. It's not a touch screen, but she puts her finger on the monitor to keep track of spreadsheet rows.

    3. The woman who did this just to give her husband a fright first thing in the morning.

    4. This woman doesn't have time for her husband to finish his sentences anymore.

    5. This woman knows she's bitchy in the mornings, but justifies it with apology pizza.

    6. And this woman knows she doesn't have a way with words but totally owns it.

    7. However, this woman is just waiting for Hallmark to do the work for her.

    8. This woman serves burnt croissants to her husband for dinner.

    9. And this woman truly peeves her husband by attacking pizza with scissors.

    10. Here's another woman who likes to make up the rules when it comes to serving.

    11. This woman spits straight facts to her hubby.

    12. And this woman doesn't really communicate at all.

    13. This woman knows that her wedding anniversary is for receiving only.

    14. This woman locks the cupcakes up when her husband is home.

    15. And, finally, this woman who has husband obligations.

