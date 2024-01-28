Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 5 hours ago16 Times The Internet Proved It Is Only One Wrong Google Click Away From ExplosionI am deceased.by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail I am standing here, shaking in terror, after rounding up these disturbing images from Reddit. So, if you choose to scroll down, I can't promise you'll sleep well tonight... NBC 1. Let's ease into things with this ~mildy~ frightful room in a doctor's office: reddit.com —u/Super_Loquat_9893 2. And this photo of a person's "leg skin" after laser hair removal isn't that scary: reddit.com —u/alunax 3. This exhibit of the nerves inside the human body gives me a little fright but I'm still doing OK so far: reddit.com —u/MercilessJruokis 4. I TAKE IT BACK! These roaches coming out of this person's kitchen drain are making my skin crawl: reddit.com —u/AristonD 5. And speaking of drains, this person's shower drain was spewing actual poop: Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal reddit.com —u/imoffsomedrugs 6. But opening the door to see this will definitely give you a jump scare: reddit.com —u/Vertex138 7. Seeing someone bathe in a tub of pickles is on the top of my "unsettling images" list: reddit.com —u/SeaMaterial8320 8. And so is "seeing sardines swimming in a fridge drawer": reddit.com —u/Vertex138 9. This house speaks for itself in the fear department. It was so infested with bed bugs you could see imprints of the bugs after they removed the stuff hanging from the walls: reddit.com —u/coulduseafriend99 10. And this stain feels too icky to just be "random": reddit.com —u/ForgetMe_Please 11. This one isn't necessarily scary... OK yes, it is. Stuffing your face inside a plush koala and cutting eye holes is the definition of fright: reddit.com —u/T_O_Ommer 12. Imagine having to use the restroom really bad, then opening the door to find this disturbing Bugs Bunny ready to seat you: reddit.com —u/Kiko_oo6 13. These three creatures are sure to haunt your nightmares: reddit.com —u/bislut997 14. And this "spider bug" looks like it's about the wake from the dead at any moment: reddit.com —u/Vertex138 15. The X-Ray of this person who dislocated their ankle and broken their fibula in half: u/Interesting-Gate9813 —u/Interesting-Gate9813 16. And this guy that I am dubbing "pea man" because I wish I never saw him: reddit.com —u/dankmeme_god420 What photo scared you the most?! Let us know in the comments.