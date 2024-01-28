Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

16 Times The Internet Proved It Is Only One Wrong Google Click Away From Explosion

I am deceased.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

I am standing here, shaking in terror, after rounding up these disturbing images from Reddit. So, if you choose to scroll down, I can't promise you'll sleep well tonight...

spongebob hiding under a blanket
NBC

1. Let's ease into things with this ~mildy~ frightful room in a doctor's office:

a creepy clown painted on a wall
reddit.com

u/Super_Loquat_9893

2. And this photo of a person's "leg skin" after laser hair removal isn't that scary:

a lot of tiny bumps on their leg
reddit.com

u/alunax

3. This exhibit of the nerves inside the human body gives me a little fright but I'm still doing OK so far:

brain and veins replica laid out flat on a table
reddit.com

u/MercilessJruokis

4. I TAKE IT BACK! These roaches coming out of this person's kitchen drain are making my skin crawl:

the drain is covered by the top of a pan and an army of roaches are trapped under it, coming from the drain
reddit.com

u/AristonD

5. And speaking of drains, this person's shower drain was spewing actual poop:

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
dirty water and buckets trying to get everything out
reddit.com

u/imoffsomedrugs

6. But opening the door to see this will definitely give you a jump scare:

https://www.reddit.com/r/cursedimages/comments/9l9c8c/cursed_onslaught/
reddit.com

u/Vertex138

7. Seeing someone bathe in a tub of pickles is on the top of my "unsettling images" list:

reddit.com

u/SeaMaterial8320

8. And so is "seeing sardines swimming in a fridge drawer":

reddit.com

u/Vertex138

9. This house speaks for itself in the fear department. It was so infested with bed bugs you could see imprints of the bugs after they removed the stuff hanging from the walls:

reddit.com

u/coulduseafriend99

10. And this stain feels too icky to just be "random":

it&#x27;s looks like an outline of a person is on the carpet with blood
reddit.com

u/ForgetMe_Please

11. This one isn't necessarily scary... OK yes, it is. Stuffing your face inside a plush koala and cutting eye holes is the definition of fright:

reddit.com

u/T_O_Ommer

12. Imagine having to use the restroom really bad, then opening the door to find this disturbing Bugs Bunny ready to seat you:

reddit.com

u/Kiko_oo6

13. These three creatures are sure to haunt your nightmares:

creepy wood creatures with hairy faces and human like eyes
reddit.com

u/bislut997

14. And this "spider bug" looks like it's about the wake from the dead at any moment:

the shell of a beatle volkswagon car is made into the body of a large metal spider installation
reddit.com

u/Vertex138

15. The X-Ray of this person who dislocated their ankle and broken their fibula in half:

u/Interesting-Gate9813

u/Interesting-Gate9813

16. And this guy that I am dubbing "pea man" because I wish I never saw him:

eyes, nose, and mouth are filled with peas
reddit.com

u/dankmeme_god420

What photo scared you the most?! Let us know in the comments.