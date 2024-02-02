Skip To Content
This Doctor Warns That Using This Common Sleep Aid Long Term Could Potentially Increase Your Risk For Dementia

Just a friendly reminder for you or someone else...

by Krista Torres

Dr. Charles Puza, a New York–based physician, has recently shocked over a million people on TikTok by revealing that the continual use of anticholinergic medications  — such as Benadryl, Tylenol PM, and Advil PM — can be linked to dementia:

He stitches his video with a woman who says she uses it as a sleep aid every night because one of the main side effects people experience with the use of diphenhydramine — which is the main ingredient used in Benadryl — is drowsiness.

Close-up of Puza in the video
@drcharlesmd1 / Via tiktok.com

In the video, Dr. Charles summarizes a study* that found that taking an anticholinergic drug long term was associated with higher dementia risk.

Gloved hand pointing to brain scans
Tek Image / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

*The study, conducted in 2015, worked with participants ages 65 and older and measured cumulative exposure to anticholinergic drugs over 10 years. The study concluded that taking an anticholinergic for the equivalent of three years or more was associated with a 54% higher dementia risk than taking the same dose for three months or less.

And he concludes that it's a cumulative risk. So if you take diphenhydramine to sleep over months and years, it could mean you have a higher cumulative risk of developing dementia, according to this study.

Close-up of Pugh recommending other sleep strategies, like eye masks and a weighted blanket
@drcharlesmd1 / Via tiktok.com

BuzzFeed spoke to Dr. Charles, who has been practicing for over five years, to learn more.

Pugh in a white doctor&#x27;s coat and arms folded
Dr. Charles Puza

Dr. Charles explained that diphenhydramine is an antihistamine commonly used for allergic reactions. "One of the major side effects of antihistamines (like Benadryl) is drowsiness. This side effect is now being utilized as a sleep aid. In the short term, antihistamines are safe and well tolerated. They are used commonly in dermatology, allergy clinics, and internal medicine," he shared.

Close-up of pink tablets emerging from a bottle
Michelle Lee Photography / Getty Images

In his practice, Dr. Charles said, he has been shocked to learn just how many of his patients are regularly taking diphenhydramine to sleep. "Taking these as sleep aids short-term appears to be safe. However, when taken every night for sleep, we’re seeing associations with dementia*," he said.

A person sleeping in bed with a glass of water and a pill bottle on the night table
Sergey Mironov / Getty Images

*Dr. Charles is referencing the same study from his TikTok that reported a 54% increased relative risk of dementia. This, again, shows a correlation between the two, but it doesn't prove that anticholinergic drugs (like diphenhydramine) cause dementia. In addition, it was conducted on people over 65, and long-term, regarding this particular study, means over three years of continual use.

And he isn't sure what specific ingredient may be linked to dementia. "Popular sleep aids (like ZzzQuil and Tylenol PM) are often just diphenhydramine or Tylenol (acetaminophen) plus diphenhydramine," he explained. "Furthermore, if diphenhydramine isn’t the main ingredient, we do know that it is usually a closely related medicine (likely with the same risk profile)."

Blue pills on a surface
Jennifer A Smith / Getty Images

The risks of developing dementia, according to Dr. Charles, appear to be cumulative — meaning the more diphenhydramine you take, the higher your risk. "As for why this OTC medicine is associated with dementia, we may never find out. I hypothesize that the lack of rest (brain downtime) has something to do with dementia," he shared.

Blurry photo of someone resting and a brain scan next to them
Gorodenkoff / Getty Images

So why aren't these risks being disclosed more openly? Dr. Charles speculates that it has to do with pharmaceutical marketing, lack of long-term data, and the stresses of everyday life.

Pills being dispensed in a laboratory
Michal-rojek / Getty Images

"Patients may not even realize they are taking a Benadryl equivalent. (For example: ZzzQuil = diphenhydramine = Benadryl.) It is marketed as a safe sleep aid," he notes. "Obviously, there is money to be made behind these products. Long-term data and the rigorous studies needed to find these correlations are also hard to conduct. Lastly, modern life is stressful. It is easy to imagine something that is supposed to be an occasional sleep aid turning into a daily ritual."

Dr. Charles isn't sharing this information to start fearmongering — he simply wants people to educate themselves about the risks involved when relying on certain medications that are not meant to be taken long-term. "And I would caution against any long-term sleep aid," he added.

Lastly, Dr. Charles said that even though it takes time and dedication, a consistent routine is the safest sleep aid. "I like to recommend a winding-down routine to my patients," he said. "No screentime, no caffeine, no alcohol."

Charles Puza in a suit and tie
Dr. Charles Puza

If you want to follow Dr. Charles for more helpful advice, you can do so on Instagram or TikTok or visit his website.