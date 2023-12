One of the downfalls of EC, according to Allison, is that the baby may be able to show that they need to use the potty — and use it — but they still need assistance to access the potty, undress, wipe, re-dress, etc. "Also, many EC parents still use diapers as a backup — it's pretty rare to be able to catch EVERY potty every time. So, at some point, potty training will still need to take place. Practicing elimination communication consistently can speed up the process by already having a large aspect of that established though."