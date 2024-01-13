Tell Us The Surprisingly Basic Thing You Learned Shockingly Late In Life

Community·Posted on Jan 13, 2024Tell Us The Surprisingly Basic Thing You Learned Shockingly Late In LifeMy school taught me how to play dodgeball, not file my taxes.by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail I don't think I'm wrong in saying that some of life's most important skills aren't taught in school. The Good Brigade / Getty Images Like, I never learned what compound interest is (and still am not sure I totally understand it, LOL!). Eric Raptosh Photography / Getty Images/Tetra images RF And no teacher ever stressed just how important my credit score is — and all the things that can affect it. Viktoriia Ablohina / Getty Images/iStockphoto I didn't understand how important mental health was until it directly affected me. Chaytee / Getty Images There are other topics that schools don't cover either, like in sex ed. I remember learning all about erections, but never once were female parts explained beyond a period. Corina Ciocirlan / Getty Images/500px So, anyway, I am sure you have things to add as well. Let us know in the comments and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!