Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us The Surprisingly Basic Thing You Learned Shockingly Late In Life

My school taught me how to play dodgeball, not file my taxes.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

I don't think I'm wrong in saying that some of life's most important skills aren't taught in school.

A woman holding a laptop and smiling
The Good Brigade / Getty Images

Like, I never learned what compound interest is (and still am not sure I totally understand it, LOL!).

A man standing in front of a chalkboard comparing simple interest and compound interest
Eric Raptosh Photography / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

And no teacher ever stressed just how important my credit score is — and all the things that can affect it.

&quot;CREDIT SCORE&quot;
Viktoriia Ablohina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I didn't understand how important mental health was until it directly affected me.

Two women on a couch holding hands, as one comforts the other
Chaytee / Getty Images

There are other topics that schools don't cover either, like in sex ed. I remember learning all about erections, but never once were female parts explained beyond a period.

Women&#x27;s menstrual products
Corina Ciocirlan / Getty Images/500px

So, anyway, I am sure you have things to add as well. Let us know in the comments and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!