Parents Are Sharing Hilarious Back-To-School Tweets And They're Perfect For Anyone Who Needs A Good Laugh Today
Back-to-school season is upon us and many kids have started or are getting ready to start school. Here's a little chuckle at how some of the parents have been handling it:
1.
The kids are asking for fun shaped sandwiches for their back-to-school lunches and I’m so flattered they’ve mistaken me for the kind of mother who would do that— I Hide From My Kids (@IHideFromMyKids) August 8, 2023
2.
11-year-old: I'm bringing my saxophone home from school tomorrow.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 23, 2023
Me: Why?
11: To practice making sounds.
Me: You mean notes?
11: No. We haven't learned those yet.
Lucky us.
3.
it was splash day at preschool and they sent the wrong towel home with my son— Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) August 10, 2023
this was someone’s towel at preschool today pic.twitter.com/gxiLxhVkYE
4.
Got to my daughter’s elementary school an hour early so I could be 12th in line for pickup.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 30, 2021
5.
While other parents are buying pencils & notebooks for back-to-school season, I'm gathering intel on the class mean girls in case my daughter needs to emotionally destroy them— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 26, 2021
6.
My kid came home, poured some skittles into a wine glass, and flung himself onto the couch, so I guess he had a rough day— meghan (@deloisivete) August 11, 2023
7.
Forgot to post a picture to social media of my kids on their first day of school. Do they have to repeat the year now, or what happens?— Unfiltered Mama 💗✌️ (@UnfilteredMama) August 28, 2018
8.
Me: Hurry up or you'll be late for school.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) August 22, 2017
7-year-old: Why would that make me go faster?
9.
Annual back to school reminder that buying rose art crayons is not ok.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 28, 2022
10.
I asked my 6yo how his day was at daycare and he said “I don’t even know what happened today”— Kevin The Dad (@kevinthedad) August 8, 2023
11.
I asked my son what time he wanted me to wake him up on the 1st day of school:— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) August 8, 2022
"6:30, so I have enough time to shower & cry."
12.
Me: how was your first day?— Katie Didn't (@Pork_Chop_Hair) September 2, 2021
12, in tears: WHY DIDN’T YOU TELL ME MIDDLE SCHOOL DOESN’T HAVE A PLAYGROUND
13.
Crayons: come in boxes of 8, 24, 64, or 96— Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 30, 2021
School supply list: box of 18 crayons
14.
May your kids find both shoes, the drop off lines be short and your coffee stay hot— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) August 17, 2021
- Back to school prayer
15.
When I couldn't wait for them to go to school but now I gotta do homework every night pic.twitter.com/if0g5vTcW4— The Dad (@thedad) September 10, 2021
16.
Settle down, school picture day packages. I don't need a body pillow with my son's face embroidered on it for $400.— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) September 30, 2016
17.
me: how was school?!?— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) September 15, 2021
kindergartener: *a 45-minute monologue on lunch*
18.
I put my phone down for an hour and missed 67 back-to-school emails.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) August 9, 2021
19.
me: how was the first day of school?— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) August 17, 2021
son: best day ever!
me: really? what did you do?
son: nothing, really. just kind of sat there.
me: did you make any friends?
son: yeah, a best friend!
me: what's his name?
son: I don't know.
KINDERGARTEN IS A TRIP, Y'ALL.
20.
Me: What did you do today?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 9, 2021
9yo, after doing 8 hours of school: Nothing. What did you do?
Me, after doing 8 hours of nothing: Everything. So many things. All the things.
21.
In my opinion, parents should get a statutory extra 2 days off when the kids go back to school so they can have a haircut, hoover the car, go to the gym and sit peacefully for FIVE DAMN MINUTES. We could call it 'feeling like a real human again leave' or 'FLARHAL'.— Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) August 31, 2023
22.
Weird how the first day of school also coincides with the first day anybody has ever driven a car.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) August 10, 2023
23.
Telling my kids they have to start going to bed early to get in gear for back to school next week … pic.twitter.com/g4roo9XuI9— Gina (@GinaWatss) August 31, 2023
24.
"Welcome to daycare. Here's your eye infection."— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) August 24, 2023
25.
My favorite thing about back to school is seeing how kids looked in the morning vs. after school 😂 I be dying 😂😂— SueYung™ (@TOYYstorE) August 29, 2023
26.
Be kind, you never know who accidentally made eye contact with their teenager this morning— Maryfairyboberry🧚🏻♀️ (@maryfairybobrry) August 2, 2023