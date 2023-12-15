"You Clean It Up ~Insert 'B' Word~" — This 3-Year-Old Cussed At His Teacher, And His Dad Is Refusing To Write An Apology Letter

The subreddit r/AmItheAsshole? is a popular place where people can go to ask fellow Reddit users if their actions deem them an a-hole or not. Today we have a 30-something-year-old dad who is in a little pickle after his 3-year-old son said some inappropriate things at school. Here's the situation...
Reddit user u/TheBreakUp2013 is the father, who explains what happened: "My son started private preschool two months ago. He attends four hours per day, four days per week. His terrible twos were relatively mild, and in the last few months, he settled into a pleasant, friendly, funny, and relatively attentive disposition. The standard practice at this preschool is to do an assessment one month after the child starts school. His came back glowing: funny, pleasant, academically advanced, all the warm and fuzzy stuff a parent would want to hear," he said in the thread.
The dad goes on to say that his son recently seemed a little off for the past few months. "This past weekend, he seemed a little off. We were hearing 'no' a lot and a bit more agitation. At preschool on Monday, he spilled his lunch. His teacher asked him to clean it up, and shockingly, he responded with, 'No. You clean it up, bitch.' When the other teacher asked what he said, he repeated it. Yikes."
He continued, "The teachers told us about it, indicated it was very out of character for him, and we were very apologetic to both teachers. We talked to him about using bad words, impulses, and mood control in general. His mood improved to its normal condition, and the rest of the week was incident-free."