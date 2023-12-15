"You Clean It Up ~Insert 'B' Word~" — This 3-Year-Old Cussed At His Teacher, And His Dad Is Refusing To Write An Apology Letter

"Not the asshole. Write the letter, but instead of it being an apology, explain that you don’t recall ever using that word in front of him and have no idea how or where he learned it from. Take the opportunity to point out that you have never heard him use that word at home and that he could have picked it up at school. Again reiterate that you are sorry that he said it, but that you will NOT be apologizing for doing something that you don’t believe you did. Also, I suggest having your son apologize to the teachers, maybe with a small gift…this can go a long way and help defuse these situations."