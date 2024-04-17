BuzzFeed spoke to Angelo, who said that while the concept of something like a hat to prevent cheating isn't new, he incorporated it into his agriculture course to boost his students' confidence in their creativity.
Each student created their own unique "anti-cheating hat," like this person who made an angry bird:
The "anti-cheating hats" also serve as an opportunity for students to make agricultural-related designs.
"My motivation for doing this is primarily for them to gain ‘additional points’ for their scores, without academic dishonesty. Additionally, I hope they understand that earning points through hard work brings fulfillment and encourages honesty as a sign of respect for those who dedicate time to studying and living honestly," he added.
In addition, wearing the hats is entirely optional, according to Angelo. "They are intended for enjoyment/fun, and to ease the stress caused by exam pressure," he said.
And, although they are optional, it appears nearly every student has decided to wear their hat:
Seeing the students wear these hats makes Angelo happy and proud because he said it reminds them that learning can be enjoyable.
Each one is super creative and unique!!!
Not to mention, the level of intricacy in most of the hats is unbelievable! Just ask the 4+ million people who watched Angelo's TikTok.
So, did you ever have to wear an "anti-cheating hat?!" If not, what did your teacher do to prevent cheating in the classroom? Let us know in the comments!
(And special thanks to Angelo for sharing these super cool hats his students made. You can follow him on TikTok here.)