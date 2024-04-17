    Millions Of People Are Applauding This Teacher For The Genius Way He Stopped Cheating In His Classroom

    Cheating? These students don't know her.

    Angelo E. Ebora is a licensed agriculturist who is currently working as a guest lecturer at Lobo Campus, Batangas State University in the Philippines. And, he recently went viral for sharing his students wearing what he calls "anti-cheating hats" in a TikTok video.

    Students wearing homemade hats with extended flaps to prevent cheating during an exam, one hat styled like a grass block from Minecraft
    @angeloebora1 / tiktok.com

    BuzzFeed spoke to Angelo, who said that while the concept of something like a hat to prevent cheating isn't new, he incorporated it into his agriculture course to boost his students' confidence in their creativity.

    Person in a classroom wearing a large bird head costume while writing on a paper
    Angelo E. Ebora

    Each student created their own unique "anti-cheating hat," like this person who made an angry bird:

    Students wearing cardboard masks of characters sit at desks in a classroom setting
    Angelo E. Ebora

    The "anti-cheating hats" also serve as an opportunity for students to make agricultural-related designs.

    Person seated wearing a large hat with &quot;Future Agriculturist&quot; text, participating in a themed event or celebration
    Angelo E. Ebora

    According to the International Center for Academic Integrity, more than 60 percent of university students openly admit they cheat, so wearing the hats are a great preventative solution.

    Students with creative masks sitting at tables during an event
    Angelo E. Ebora

    "My motivation for doing this is primarily for them to gain ‘additional points’ for their scores, without academic dishonesty. Additionally, I hope they understand that earning points through hard work brings fulfillment and encourages honesty as a sign of respect for those who dedicate time to studying and living honestly," he added.

    Student in a plaid skirt and black shoes wearing a large bird head mask while seated and writing
    Angelo E. Ebora

    In addition, wearing the hats is entirely optional, according to Angelo. "They are intended for enjoyment/fun, and to ease the stress caused by exam pressure," he said.

    Students wearing various handmade masks seated at desks outdoors during an event
    Angelo E. Ebora

    And, although they are optional, it appears nearly every student has decided to wear their hat:

    Angelo E. Ebora

    Seeing the students wear these hats makes Angelo happy and proud because he said it reminds them that learning can be enjoyable.

    Students wearing paper box head coverings sit at desks taking an exam outdoors
    Angelo E. Ebora

    Each one is super creative and unique!!!

    Students wear unique cardboard headgears while taking an exam outdoors for privacy
    Angelo E. Ebora

    Not to mention, the level of intricacy in most of the hats is unbelievable! Just ask the 4+ million people who watched Angelo's TikTok.

    Students wearing cube and round masks at desks
    Angelo E. Ebora

    Students wearing face shields and various hats sit in a classroom setup with desks socially distanced
    Angelo E. Ebora

    Three students wearing animal masks sit reading books outdoors, with one teacher supervising
    Angelo E. Ebora