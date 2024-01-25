This 3-Year-Old Girl Has Taken TikTok By Storm With Her Confident Clapback After A Boy Made Fun Of Her Hair At School

Browse links
"She handled the feedback about her hair with a great attitude and kindness while still instilling a boundary. I was proud of how she handled a situation that could have broken her spirit."
@leiladanai
I love hearing about Leila’s day! Today she shared how her classmate didn’t like her hair and she replied ‘well I like it!’ - I have never been more proud! I am glad she didnt need anyone’s validation to feel complete, she knew she loved her hairstyle and that’s what mattered. She stood up for herself, she confidently and honestly communicated her point of view and she didn’t allow someone else to affect her self confidence. I am so proud of her - at 3.5years she stood up for herself and didn’t allow the ent to affect her. We will continue to have a democratic household where her opinion matters! We will continue not forcing to do things she does not want to do and allowing her to speak her mind. I will continue to listen, to guide and be an excellent example. I am so proud of Leila! Strong women, may we be them, may we know them, may we raise them! . . . . . . . . . #kidsselfconfidence #diversity #blackhair #blackkidshairstyles #toddler #momanddaughter #toddlerlife #modelface♬ original sound - Leila Danai
I think its important to teach kids from a very young age how to handle uncomfortable sotuatyins and set girm booundaries. Parents or caregivers may mot always be present to enforce boundaries -this boundary song that i found on youtube has been a tremendous help im giving Leila the courage to say ‘please stop - i dont like that!’ - she even does it says it to her parents! Tag a mom who needs a great tool! . . . . . . . . . . #boundaries #boundarysetting @YouTube #toddlers #3yearold #kidmodel #children #parenting #melanin #brownskingirl @Jennifer Hudson Show♬ original sound - Leila Danai