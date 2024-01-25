Skip To Content
This 3-Year-Old Girl Has Taken TikTok By Storm With Her Confident Clapback After A Boy Made Fun Of Her Hair At School

"She handled the feedback about her hair with a great attitude and kindness while still instilling a boundary. I was proud of how she handled a situation that could have broken her spirit."

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

In a viral video that has nearly 2 million views, a little girl named Leila Danai shared a story about how she stood up for herself after a boy at school said he didn't like her hair:

@leiladanai

I love hearing about Leila’s day! Today she shared how her classmate didn’t like her hair and she replied ‘well I like it!’ - I have never been more proud! I am glad she didnt need anyone’s validation to feel complete, she knew she loved her hairstyle and that’s what mattered. She stood up for herself, she confidently and honestly communicated her point of view and she didn’t allow someone else to affect her self confidence. I am so proud of her - at 3.5years she stood up for herself and didn’t allow the ent to affect her. We will continue to have a democratic household where her opinion matters! We will continue not forcing to do things she does not want to do and allowing her to speak her mind. I will continue to listen, to guide and be an excellent example. I am so proud of Leila! Strong women, may we be them, may we know them, may we raise them! . . . . . . . . . #kidsselfconfidence #diversity #blackhair #blackkidshairstyles #toddler #momanddaughter #toddlerlife #modelface

♬ original sound - Leila Danai

On the way home from school, 3-year-old Leila tells her mom, "Owen didn't like my hair, but I said, 'I like it.' He said, 'I don't like that hair, that hair is ugly.' And I said, 'My mommy made it. If you don't like it, I'll keep it for myself.'"

Closeup of Leila Danai
@leiladanai / tiktok.com

Her mom can then be heard saying, "I'm so proud of you. You stood up for yourself, that's what matters. What matters is that you like it. It's your hair. I'm proud of you, darling. Good job standing up for yourself."

Closeup of Leila Danai
@leiladanai / tiktok.com

The combination of Leila's wise words and her adorable-ness made the video instantly shareable.

&quot;Now I got beef with a random kid named Owen&quot;
@leiladanai/ /tiktok.com

And this isn't the first time Leila has gone viral. She has also gone viral for sharing a song she sings about boundaries:

@leiladanai

I think its important to teach kids from a very young age how to handle uncomfortable sotuatyins and set girm booundaries. Parents or caregivers may mot always be present to enforce boundaries -this boundary song that i found on youtube has been a tremendous help im giving Leila the courage to say ‘please stop - i dont like that!’ - she even does it says it to her parents! Tag a mom who needs a great tool! . . . . . . . . . . #boundaries #boundarysetting @YouTube #toddlers #3yearold #kidmodel #children #parenting #melanin #brownskingirl @Jennifer Hudson Show

♬ original sound - Leila Danai

Singing "The Boundaries Song" from Hopscotch, Leila sings, "Please stop, I don't like that. I'm feeling uncomfortable. I need more space. Not around me, don't take it personally. That's just a boundary. That's a boundary."

&quot;I love the boundary song!&quot;
@leiladanai / tiktok.com

BuzzFeed spoke to Leila's mom, Mildred Munjanganja, who runs Leila's TikTok account. She first started taking videos of Leila to share with her parents who live in Zimbabwe. "I shared them on TikTok for my family — I did not realize that so many people would be captivated by her positive energy and feel inspired by my parenting style," she said.

"Leila and I talk about our day, what challenges we faced, and what we enjoyed every day — either on our ride from school or before bedtime," Mildred said, adding that she was in awe at how inspiring Leila was in the video about her hair. "She handled the feedback about her hair with a great attitude and kindness while still instilling a boundary. I was proud of how she handled a situation that could have broken her spirit."

Closeup of Leila Danai
Mildred Munjanganja

And Mildred said she receives lots of messages from women who say Leila's videos make them feel empowered and are helping heal their inner child. "The page has created a greater purpose than I originally set out to do," said Mildred happily.

"Children go to school every day and spend countless hours with their peers; there are bound to be instances that arise as they learn to navigate their emotions and master ways of communicating effectively. I think what is important is to teach our kids how to handle different situations to arm them with age-appropriate emotional intelligence and help them learn how to hear things without internalizing unkind words or experiences. It's important to me that no matter what Leila encounters, she is equipped with the ability to survive it!"

Closeup of Leila Danai
Mildred Munjanganja

"When Leila was born, I was born as a mom, and together we are learning what that means. I know that there are values I want to impart, and I make sure that she sees me living those values every day — she will only learn by what I do and not by what I say. Values such as respect, kindness, fierce conversations, firm boundaries, and so on. I also know that she is unique and I have to adjust my parenting style to allow her to succeed. I don’t put my limitations on her. If there is something she wants to do — as long as it is safe — I let her.  Parenting comes with a lot of judgment and well-intended comments, but you just have to sift through the noise, absorb what you think is helpful, and literally discard the rest...you can't internalize it," she added.

Mildred's final thoughts are, "Our children are like a blank canvas — if we pour love into them, it's exactly what will come out. Parenting is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done with my life, and investing my time into helping Leila become the best version of herself is an honor. I am lucky to have been granted that role and humbled by the outpouring of love and recognition all over the world."

Closeup of Leila Danai
Mildred Munjanganja

You can follow Leila on TikTok and Instagram — and you can catch more content from Mildred on her account here.