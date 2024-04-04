  • Viral badge

Here's Why This Easter Photo Of A 29-Year-Old Man Vs. His Parents Has Caught The Attention Of Millions Of People Around The World

Sorry Austin.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

As you all know, Easter was this past Sunday. Well, ever since then, a series of two very different photos have been circling TikTok, racking up nearly 17 million views.

The photo series was posted by a 19-year-old woman named Isabelle. She decided to make a TikTok slideshow of her parents in their early 20s vs. her 29-year-old brother, Austin.

Group of five smiling people taking a selfie on a beach; two men wearing caps, two women with sunglasses atop heads, one woman in center
Isabelle

First, in her TikTok, she shared this pic of her parents getting married at ages 21 and 23:

Wedding photo of a couple with the bride in a white gown with a veil and the groom in a black suit with a bow tie
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

And then she compared it to this pic of 29-year-old Austin very intently appreciating his Easter basket loot this year:

Man sitting, eating from a bowl, with text about his age and marital status on Easter
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

The innocent face of an almost 30-year-old man, without a care in the world except what he got for Easter this year. (OK, maybe that's a stretch but WHAT A DREAM IT IS!!!!) ...

Man sitting, opening Easter basket, with text overlay about brother&#x27;s age and marital status
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

VS. the faces of a very different generation who are thinking about starting a family before age 25:

Bride and groom smiling behind wedding cake, bride in voluminous dress and veil, groom in tuxedo with bow tie
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

Aside from all the thirsty comments for Austin (which, sorry, he's taken), the TikTok has generated a lot of conversation...

Image of a social media post featuring a humorous conversation with comments from various users
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

For starters, the obvious is how relatable it is:

Text: &quot;loz I laughed and then remembered I&#x27;m also 29 and unmarried.&quot;
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

There seems to be at least one "Austin" in every family:

Person in cap pouting with text, &quot;I&#x27;m the Austin of my family. It&#x27;s okay.&quot;
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

And, TBH, those people are the ones typically envied the most!

Text from image: &quot;ABBY He looks unbothered and stress free. He is definitely winning in life&quot; with a laughing emoji
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

According to Statistica, in 2023, the median age for men to first get married was about 30 years old, and for women, it was around 28.

Text from Sarah Mackenzie stating she&#x27;s 32, unmarried, without kids, and her mom sent her an Easter basket
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

In addition, popular wedding site, The Knot, has performed real wedding studies, to gather information on what age people are getting married. Since 2017, most people they've surveyed have been 30 years or older before walking down the aisle.

Chart showing the average age of marriage in the US increasing from 30 in 2017 to 34 in 2022
theknot.com

But the conversation started to get a bit deeper when it was also noted just how much people's parents sacrificed for them:

Profile picture of a person next to text: &quot;Our parents ran so we could walk&quot; by Mike Kee
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

Prior research shows that the median age for first marriages in the '80s was around 25 for men and 22 for women — and people typically became pregnant for the first time near age 22 as well.

Then some folks who married younger and didn't have things pan out the way they thought they would also shared how they were now "Austins" — and happy to be so.

Text: &quot;User SLucas, age 27, jokes about examining their Easter basket despite friends&#x27; marriages and divorces, with laughing emojis.&quot;
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

BuzzFeed spoke to both Austin and Isabelle about the viral TikTok. Isabelle shared, "On Easter Sunday, I walked into our living room to see Austin opening his basket from our parents. I took a quick picture, without thinking much about it honestly, just to capture the moment. Later that day, when we were celebrating Easter with our family, the idea of using that picture to compare Austin and our parents randomly hit me. I quickly made it and showed it to my family — my grandma, cousins, parents, siblings, aunt, uncle, and even Austin, all thought it was hilarious. We kept checking the view count, shocked, but laughing at how fast it was going up."

Two people wearing cowboy hats smiling for a selfie, indoors with faint background view of a sports arena
Isabelle

And the two agree that the video went so viral because it shows the huge differences between generations. "It seems that many others also have parents who got married in their early 20s and most of us in our early 20s are far from where our parents were at this age. Even for me, my mom was close to my age when she got engaged, and I could not be farther from that," Isabelle said, adding, "I think my TikTok also captured the essence of sibling relationships. My siblings and I have always been close, especially considering some of our age gaps. Being the youngest sibling, I have always looked up to each of them in various ways. We are a tight-knit group that will always support one another, but we are not afraid to crack a joke or two when we are together."

Two individuals smiling at a bar, man with beer and woman wearing a straw hat, with a sports game on TV in the background
Isabelle

Austin also pointed out how the video is relatable to people around the world, not just the US. "You'll find so many different comments in various languages. If you click on the profiles from these comments, you'll see that these folks are from all over. This highlights how this perceived generational gap transcends through cultural and geographical groups. Overall, I think the whole thing is just really funny, and I'm thankful that our family has this little experience we get to share," he said.

Text message with a profile icon named Mary, discussing plans for a dog&#x27;s first birthday party and collecting squishmallows
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

Austin said he is still surprised every year when he shows up at his parent's house to see an Easter basket waiting for him. "I know my mom thoroughly enjoys the festivities of every holiday we celebrate. There were some comments about parents 'infantilizing' their grown adult children… That couldn't be further from the truth. Our parents respect and treat us as adults, but at the end of the day, we'll always be their kids. There's always room to have a little fun and not take things too seriously."

Profile with picture of a man named John Wayne, caption says dad of 5 still gets Easter basket from mom
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com

"We are so grateful to have parents who love to go out of their way to make us feel extra loved on the holidays. They are truly a great support system, and they love to let us still feel like kids even when we are all out of the house," added Isabella.

Lastly, the important takeaway from all of this is to do what makes you happy — Easter basket or not!

Text meme with a statement about marriage and happiness, &quot;they&#x27;re both winning in these pics&quot; at the bottom
@bellewesterfeld / tiktok.com