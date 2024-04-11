19 Of The Most Painfully Confusing Photos To Ever Exist On The Planet

A picture can say a thousand words, but these ones might just be confusing.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Let's start with this perfectly captured moment of a shirtless man who walked past a fountain so it looked like he was wearing a wedding dress:

a shirtless man who walked past a fountain so it looked like he was wearing a wedding dress
u/Imaginary-Midnight56 / reddit.com

2. And this perfect angle of a person chillin' on a bus bench...

Person sitting on a public bench, hunched over their phone
u/Loose-Astronomer8082 / reddit.com

With two knees behind him resembling a bare booty:

Person sitting on a red and grey seat on public transport, using a smartphone, another passenger beside, details obscured
u/Loose-Astronomer8082 / reddit.com

3. This trippy image of a garbage disposal sucking up the soapy water from a kitchen sink that looks identical to a giant eye:

Close-up of a swirling vortex formation in sudsy water going down a drain
u/supremeddit / reddit.com

4. This mind-boggling photo of a dog that you just can't figure out:

A dog with distinctive facial markings lies on a patterned floor, tilting its head, appearing curious
u/YeahTheJago / reddit.com

(If you're still stumped, the top right is the nose, and the left and bottom circle are the eyes.)

5. This person who sat in the one place that would perfectly create a LEGO-looking face for themself:

Person in a costume with an elongated head sitting inside a bus next to a screen
reddit.com

6. This person who is being hugged by what looks like another person with a tree growing out of their head:

Two individuals sitting on a curb under a tree, one wearing a yellow top and the other in blue, with a backpack beside them
u/LarryCapija26 / reddit.com

7. This roof that looks like it has a yard growing out of it:

Driveway with snow on the sides leading to a house, partial view of neighboring houses and trees
u/DontWorryImHer / reddit.com

8. This person who does not have this face:

Person lounging on a beach chair, holding a book with a photoshopped head of a bearded man over theirs for comedic effect
u/DelightfulHelper9204 / reddit.com

9. This little lizard who looks like it is parkouring off a cup:

A lizard that appears to be jumping from a cup
u/Pristine_Crazy1744 / reddit.com

10. This cat who looks like it is missing its front paws:

Cat sitting upright with legs spread out on a textured surface
u/lmarque / reddit.com

11. And this dog who looks like it is missing its head...

A relaxed brown dog is curled up, sleeping on a patterned cushion on a sofa
u/AngeWasHere / reddit.com

But that is just how it sleeps:

Brown dog lying on a patterned blanket with its head tucked, not facing the camera
u/AngeWasHere / reddit.com

12. Here's another animal one — it seems like one very odd dog at a glance, but there's really two of 'em:

A brown and white Boston Terrier wearing a collar with a tag sits beside a window, looking outward with a pensive expression
u/FinnRazzel / reddit.com

13. This four-wheeler that you'd bet money is floating:

Red and black ATV parked on concrete with an open field and a red utility vehicle in the background
u/castledanger61 / reddit.com

14. And this bike that you'd be convinced is stuck in quicksand:

Child&#x27;s green and white bicycle parked on a sidewalk
u/Upper_Character / reddit.com

15. This plastic bag that you might think is a smooshed cat:

A dirty wet bag that looks like a flattened cat
u/plumbusXXX / reddit.com

16. These Girl Scout cookies that look life-size:

Stack of Girl Scout cookie boxes outside Denver Beer Co brewery
u/philthyphanatic / reddit.com

17. This photo of a stadium that legit looks like a UFO:

Snow-covered road leading to a bridge with street lamps on the side
u/PrA2107 / reddit.com

18. This person whose head just disappeared:

Person wearing large bag over upper body sits on a bench with an emoji in the corner expressing confusion
u/genxdude / reddit.com

19. And, finally, this cat that I am still trying to figure out:

A ginger cat lying on its back on a grey blanket with paws up in the air
u/reallylikescatzz / reddit.com