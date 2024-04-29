"I Don't Even Have High Standards And This Is Unacceptable": 18 Situations That'll Make Even The Most Laid-Back People Cringe

Life should really come with instructions.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The layout (and amount) of these light switches:

Five light switches on a wall, with various button configurations, and a framed picture to the right
2. The atrocious design of this deck:

Wooden deck with diagonal floorboard pattern meeting at a right angle
3. The paint that missed the mark on this soccer ball:

Person holding a textured green soccer ball with black patches
4. The manufacturer who didn't prioritize what really matters in an appliance:

A yellow spirit level is centered on top of a white appliance, showing a balance reading
ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!

A yellow spirit level centered on a white surface indicating a balanced position
5. The neighbor who cut a hole in an adjoining wall to extend a pipe out onto the other person's property:

Pipe fitting embedded oddly in exterior wall, seemingly out of place and functionless
6. The scoundrel who committed this:

Laptop screen showing an extremely cluttered desktop with numerous overlapping files and folders
7. And the weasel who had the audacity to screenshot this:

Smartphone screen with various app notifications, such as messages and emails, indicating unread items
8. The contractor who thought it was okay to lay the tile out like this:

Tiled floor with geometric patterns and decorative borders
9. The way someone's bartender cut their pizza like this:

A sliced pizza with melted cheese and spinach toppings on a wooden table
10. And the way this cheesy broccoli and rice packet came with no cheese:

11. The person who made this calendar without the 28th:

Calendar with special dates: Pizza Day, 1st Quarter, Cake Day, Cyber Monday, and water damage at bottom
12. The genius—ly triggering person who used three screen protectors for this one tablet:

BlackBerry smartphone held in hand with screen off, displaying reflections
13. The can of corn that had no business being green beans:

Opened can of green beans with bubbles on top, on a countertop
14. The person who made this set of pencils like this:

A box of sharpened pencils arranged in neat rows, with text indicating different graphite grades
15. And these highlighters that actually don't highlight, they just cover the entire text:

Four highlighters on sheet music, with a close-up of blue pack reading &#x27;metallic coloured ink&#x27;
16. The screen protector that can't protect anything:

Sealed bubble envelope with a green “Go Green” sticker on top, lying on a fabric surface
17. The professional parker who can't park:

Van with &quot;Advanced Parking Solutions&quot; logo parks occupying two spaces
18. And the one person who just has to take a SLIVER of the donut:

An almost empty doughnut box with one whole and one half-eaten doughnut left
Sigh, I'm frustrated.

Young girl with a skeptical expression at a table
Showtime