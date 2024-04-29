Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 8 hours ago"I Don't Even Have High Standards And This Is Unacceptable": 18 Situations That'll Make Even The Most Laid-Back People CringeLife should really come with instructions.by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. The layout (and amount) of these light switches: u/throwawaycanadian / reddit.com 2. The atrocious design of this deck: u/C0R3YM4N / reddit.com 3. The paint that missed the mark on this soccer ball: u/Redkore_ / reddit.com 4. The manufacturer who didn't prioritize what really matters in an appliance: u/Jormungandr_Monsoon / reddit.com ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! u/Jormungandr_Monsoon / reddit.com 5. The neighbor who cut a hole in an adjoining wall to extend a pipe out onto the other person's property: u/wrooted / reddit.com 6. The scoundrel who committed this: u/Iamthevengence / reddit.com 7. And the weasel who had the audacity to screenshot this: u/mt80 / reddit.com 8. The contractor who thought it was okay to lay the tile out like this: u/niko1122334 / reddit.com 9. The way someone's bartender cut their pizza like this: u/AnitaHug69 / reddit.com 10. And the way this cheesy broccoli and rice packet came with no cheese: u/Limp_Falcon_2314 / reddit.com 11. The person who made this calendar without the 28th: u/ejchristian86 / reddit.com 12. The genius—ly triggering person who used three screen protectors for this one tablet: u/jongtaysay / reddit.com 13. The can of corn that had no business being green beans: u/SBanks52 / reddit.com 14. The person who made this set of pencils like this: u/beany33 / reddit.com 15. And these highlighters that actually don't highlight, they just cover the entire text: u/MountainImportant211 / reddit.com 16. The screen protector that can't protect anything: u/KarrieDarling / reddit.com 17. The professional parker who can't park: u/Xtratimesoccer / reddit.com 18. And the one person who just has to take a SLIVER of the donut: u/The_Biercheese / reddit.com Sigh, I'm frustrated. Showtime