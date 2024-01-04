Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Your front butt has too much hair on it."
asked my 5-year-old what she wanted for dinner and she said “not a burned quesadilla” bc in the summer of 2019 I overcooked one side of her quesadilla— todd dillard (@toddedillard) March 3, 2021
Dear girlfriends and wives, pls hang ur wigs where the kids can't reach....— Ashola ILIE (@adex0057) April 5, 2019
I nearly collapsed last night in my own house.....I thought it was Amardiorha pic.twitter.com/NNXOhuDkPg
shoutout to my 6yo who, during one of her Zoom classes, brought the laptop into the bathroom while I was taking a shower, causing me to scream “TURN OFF THE CAMERA” several times while she screamed “I CAN’T HEAR YOU BECAUSE YOU’RE TAKING A SHOWER”— Brian Wecht (@bwecht) October 22, 2020
My son asked me— Zack Riley 🇦🇺 (@ColdHeart_Prj) January 2, 2020
"Where does poo come from?"
I was a little uncomfortable but gave him an honest explanation.
He looked a little perplexed, and stared at me in stunned silence for a few seconds and asked, "And Tigger?"
We're watching Shrek as a family and at the moment when Fiona turned from a woman into an ogre, my 2yo pointed to the TV and said "now she's a mom."— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) May 15, 2022
[Diner]— 🍁Graham Kritzer (@GrahamKritzer) October 12, 2022
Waitress: Cops, and kids 5 and under eat for free
*me, discreetly nudging my 6 year-old*
my 6 year-old: im a police
Me: I think you're going through a growth spurt.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 1, 2022
7-year-old: Why?
Me: You're eating more.
7: No. Your cooking just got less bad.
I explained to my daughter that when Netflix started they used to send you DVDs.— Donald Zimmer (@zimmer_donald) September 27, 2020
6yr old: (old lady voice) You know, back in my day, the internet used to come in the mail.
No where in parenting books did it say that my 4 year old was going to exclaim, “your front butt has a too much hair on it” in a public bathroom.— Your Favorite Gay Mom🌈 (@lezzimomof2) December 12, 2020