15 Things That Make Merely Existing In Society Really Freaking Infuriating

Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 3 hours ago15 Things That Make Merely Existing In Society Really Freaking InfuriatingLife is sometimes too much to bear.by Krista TorresBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. When you see the price increase of Disney+ over the last four years: u/ziggygersh / reddit.com 2. When this entitled person did this: u/mischiefbrewer / reddit.com 3. When two "college kids" were selling $5 chocolate bars outside of Target and tried to charge this innocent person nearly a grand because they were scammers: u/stun17 / reddit.com 4. And when Target started locking up their underwear and socks because too many people were stealing them: u/parklawnz / reddit.com 5. When this office building decided it would be ideal to put the men's restroom several floors below it: u/SquegeeMcgee / reddit.com 6. When this mom "popped" all the coffee pods because "they were too full and it was kinda annoying to close the drawer": u/SageHowlter / reddit.com 7. When this company put the world's stickiest sticker on a stick-free pan: u/Infinite-Bowler-217 / reddit.com 8. When this fast food joint thought it would be appropriate to risk ink getting on someone's fries to show their unsolicited religion message: u/tizzleduzzle / reddit.com 9. When this Taco Bell committed the ultimate crime: u/HallowweenHovercraft / reddit.com 10. When this apartment building said there was going to be alarm testing conducted in this confusing manner: u/Not_a_Replika / reddit.com 11. When people like this take up four parking spaces: u/JBFRESHSKILLS / reddit.com 12. When the "new upstairs neighbor’s kids keep throwing stuff off the balcony and you see a bottle of their pee come down in a water bottle": u/iwant2cry420 / reddit.com 13. When McDonald's McChicken "deal" is actually one cent more than the original price: u/Nicolai315 / reddit.com 14. When companies think this way of thinking keeps good morale: u/DiorRoses / reddit.com 15. And, finally, when people like this do something like THIS: u/Travotaku / reddit.com