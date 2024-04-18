1.
This trashcan that was ironically placed below a sign about your worth after a mistake:
2.
This stone that has writing, in stone:
3.
This spray that is supposed to prevent dogs from biting but did the opposite:
4.
This self-vacuuming iRobot store where you still have to manually sweep the floors:
5.
This restaurant that clearly has bugs but somehow still got an A+ rating:
6.
This sign that is supposed to help cyclists on the main roads but the sign is blocking the entire bike lane:
7.
This car that was involved in a passenger-side accident...
Right in front of this sign that says, "There's more to life than being a passenger":
8.
This line of Domino's motorcycles that fell over like a line-up of dominos:
9.
This freedom statue that is fully enclosed in a cage:
10.
This can of crushed tomatoes with a literal crushed can:
11.
This person hanging a "safety first" sign in a very unsafe manner:
12.
This sign that says tans fade and memories last forever, but the memories are nearly completely faded:
13.
This building fire...
At a business called "We B Smokin'":
14.
This "thing" of decor that tells people to collect moments not things:
15.
This sign thanking people for driving carefully when they, in fact, did not:
16.
This vehicle who has a flat tire while hauling a trailer full of tires:
17.
And, lastly, this foreign language class taught by none other than "Mr. English":