The Irony Of The Following 17 Photos Will Make You Wholeheartedly Believe This Is All A Simulation

Little happenstances.

Krista Torres
by Krista Torres

1. This trashcan that was ironically placed below a sign about your worth after a mistake:

Sign reading &quot;Mistakes Are Proof You are Trying&quot; above a trash bin in a library by bookshelves
u/bagzoffritoz / reddit.com

FWIW: Mistakes are not proof you are trash!!!

2. This stone that has writing, in stone:

The image shows a stone plaque with the phrase &quot;NOTHING IS WRITTEN IN STONE&quot; engraved on it, surrounded by leaves and sunlight
imgur.com

3. This spray that is supposed to prevent dogs from biting but did the opposite:

Chewed dog protection spray bottle, ironically damaged by a dog&#x27;s bite
u/Torkelxx / reddit.com

4. This self-vacuuming iRobot store where you still have to manually sweep the floors:

Person using a mop in front of an iRobot store with robot vacuums displayed
u/Artificial_Batman / reddit.com

5. This restaurant that clearly has bugs but somehow still got an A+ rating:

Los Angeles County health inspection grade &#x27;A&#x27; posted on a window with a cockroach on it
imgur.com

6. This sign that is supposed to help cyclists on the main roads but the sign is blocking the entire bike lane:

Electronic roadside sign reads &quot;GIVE CYCLISTS SPACE&quot; next to a bike lane with a car approaching
u/ShitLordOfTheRings / reddit.com

7. This car that was involved in a passenger-side accident...

Blue car with damaged passenger side door and side panel, parked on a wet street
u/svbmariner / reddit.com

Right in front of this sign that says, "There's more to life than being a passenger":

Utility box with the phrase &quot;There&#x27;s more to life than being a passenger&quot; written on it
u/svbmariner / reddit.com

8. This line of Domino's motorcycles that fell over like a line-up of dominos:

A person walks past a pile of fallen Domino’s Pizza delivery scooters on a street
anonymous / reddit.com

9. This freedom statue that is fully enclosed in a cage:

Statue of a figure with a shield and sword trapped behind a metal cage, with the word &quot;FREEDOM&quot; at the base
u/wHatTheFez / reddit.com

10. This can of crushed tomatoes with a literal crushed can:

A can of Tuttorosso crushed tomatoes with basil on a shelf
u/premefiends / reddit.com

11. This person hanging a "safety first" sign in a very unsafe manner:

Person on top of a ladder reaching towards a &quot;Think Safety First!&quot; sign, unsafely balanced
u/Elleven_ / reddit.com

12. This sign that says tans fade and memories last forever, but the memories are nearly completely faded:

Sign reads &quot;The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever&quot; with part of the text obscured by snow
u/Roguecop / reddit.com

13. This building fire...

Emergency vehicles responding to a distant smoke plume in a parking lot near commercial buildings
u/mikebellman / reddit.com

At a business called "We B Smokin'":

Sign reads &quot;We B Smokin&quot; on a wall
u/mikebellman / reddit.com

14. This "thing" of decor that tells people to collect moments not things:

Decorative sign on a shelf stating &quot;COLLECT moments NOT THINGS&quot; with a price tag below
anonymous / reddit.com

15. This sign thanking people for driving carefully when they, in fact, did not:

Sign reads &quot;Thank you for driving carefully&quot; next to an overturned car off the road
u/sarahyelloww / reddit.com

16. This vehicle who has a flat tire while hauling a trailer full of tires:

SUV pulling a trailer overloaded with tires on a wet street
u/crackshawofficial / reddit.com

17. And, lastly, this foreign language class taught by none other than "Mr. English":

Sign on a door reading &quot;G270 FOREIGN LANGUAGE&quot; with &quot;MR. ENGLISH&quot; below in Braille and text
u/ARF_Trooper_ / reddit.com