Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    13 Of The Most "What In The Sam Hill Possessed You To Do This" Moments The Internet Has Ever Seen

    My eyes are not equipped to deal with this.

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Who photoshopped these thumb feet and why? I hate you.

    A person&#x27;s feet photoshopped to look like large toes
    u/VesapBanana / Via reddit.com

    2. Whoever told bearded people to "look straight up" needs to be destroyed.

    A person looking up, showcasing their beard
    imgur.com

    3. Like, truly, I don't ever want to see a bearded man do something like this again.

    A man lying down with his head raised, showing his beard and neck underneath
    imgur.com

    4. NEVER, EVER. EVER.

    A man wearing a red shirt, with the camera focused on his beard and hairy neck, omitting the face
    imgur.com

    5. These baked beans oozing out of a Croc are literally a nightmare.

    A porous shoe filled with beans coming through the holes and spilled sauce on a paper towel
    u/DecMac360 / Via reddit.com

    6. I despise whoever taught this person the below trick.

    Close-up of a human ear folded into itself
    u/OreoOutOfMilk / Via reddit.com

    7. This turtle coming out of the wall gives me the heebie-jeebies...

    A tortoise is poking its head and front leg through a hole it made in a wall
    imgur.com

    8. ...but tbh, not as much as this thing does.

    Taxidermy of a creature resembling a rabbit with sharp teeth mounted on a wall
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    9. This splinter under a fingernail is making me queasy.

    Close-up of a finger with a huge splinter extending under the nail and out of it
    imgur.com

    10. These eyelashes that got ripped out are making my eyeballs hurt.

    Hand holding an eyelash curler with eyelashes in it
    imgur.com

    11. This keyboard that hasn't been cleaned in three years should be burned immediately.

    A very dirty computer keyboard with missing keys
    u/JNXVII / Via reddit.com

    12. And this poo on a shoe isn't that bad...

    Foot stepping into feces, covering the bottom of the shoe
    imgur.com

    13. ...but this baby poo down the back is.

    A shirtless man carries a child on his back at a beach; the child&#x27;s poo runs down the man&#x27;s back, and his head is covered by a huge &quot;sick&quot; emoji
    imgur.com

    Before you go, check out this amazing deal before it expires!

    BuzzFeed Shopping deal alert showing 50% off Revlon One Step Hair Volumizer Plus, now $34.41 from $69.99
    BuzzFeed

    You’ll be ~blown~ away by the results (and the price) of the Revlon one-step hot air brush that’ll help you create salon-worthy blowouts at home.

    Hurry up and grab it for only $34.41 (that's 51% off) on Amazon before the deal ends. 