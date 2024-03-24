1.
Who photoshopped these thumb feet and why? I hate you.
2.
Whoever told bearded people to "look straight up" needs to be destroyed.
3.
Like, truly, I don't ever want to see a bearded man do something like this again.
5.
These baked beans oozing out of a Croc are literally a nightmare.
6.
I despise whoever taught this person the below trick.
7.
This turtle coming out of the wall gives me the heebie-jeebies...
8.
...but tbh, not as much as this thing does.
9.
This splinter under a fingernail is making me queasy.
10.
These eyelashes that got ripped out are making my eyeballs hurt.
11.
This keyboard that hasn't been cleaned in three years should be burned immediately.
12.
And this poo on a shoe isn't that bad...
13.
...but this baby poo down the back is.
