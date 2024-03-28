1.
When the correct answer was case sensitive:
2.
When the digital assistant tries to text your already-stolen phone:
3.
When the planner is so distressing you can't plan:
4.
When your credit score drops AFTER paying off debt (this can happen because you no longer have a line of credit proving you can make payments on time):
5.
And when you use over 40% less electricity only to pay over 50% more:
6.
When the pictures in the hotel room are hung like this:
7.
And when the calculator is designed like this:
8.
When the sink is ever so slightly off-set like this:
9.
When this person's height was listed as four inches shorter than when they were born:
10.
When these soda bottles were designed like this:
11.
When Trivial Pursuit asked what NATO stood for...
But misinformed way too many people (NATO actually stands for the North ATLANTIC Treaty Organization):
12.
When the paper towel dispenser blocks the door:
13.
And when the vending machine crushes the candy bar:
14.
When the painter doesn't use tape so now the windows are painted shut:
15.
When the concrete people block you in the apartment without warning:
16.
And when the city was designed like this:
