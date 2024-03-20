Here Are 15 Puzzling Images That Will Mess With You More Than Your Older Brother Did Growing Up

1.
Let's start with optimal confusion: Where did the rest of this car go???
2.
I need to know how this woman is levitating on what appears to be some sort of magic carpet.
3.
And can someone tell me why these ships are floating in mid-air?
4.
How did they bake this life-size pizza?
5.
Explain to me how they brush this dog's teeth.
6.
And also explain what is going on with this dog's nose. Thanks.
7.
Moving on to "confusion at a glance": Somebody get this girl a longer dress!
8.
Here's another "at a glance" moment where someone didn't realize they owned a cat.
9.
I am deeply unsettled at this person's open-wounded leg.
10.
And even more disturbed by this leg on fire!
11.
Why is this kitty at a concert?
12.
And why is this chair missing two random parts?
13.
My brain just can't handle what is going on here (so let me know in the comments).
14.
If you're able to tell me what these are — because they are not birds — I would be forever grateful.
15.
And, lastly, some people on Reddit thought these were chickens, but I just want to know why this many gallons of milk is being hauled around in a truck bed to begin with?!