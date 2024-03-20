Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are 15 Puzzling Images That Will Mess With You More Than Your Older Brother Did Growing Up

    My mind is bent.

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Let's start with optimal confusion: Where did the rest of this car go???

    Detached car front bumper in street with oncoming bus
    reddit.com / reddit.com

    2. I need to know how this woman is levitating on what appears to be some sort of magic carpet.

    A woman who appears to be floating as she gives a speech
    reddit.com / reddit.com

    3. And can someone tell me why these ships are floating in mid-air?

    Ship appears to float above the ocean due to an optical illusion with clear skies
    AntonioFlores1 / reddit.com

    4. How did they bake this life-size pizza?

    a giant pizza
    Bronson2017 / reddit.com

    5. Explain to me how they brush this dog's teeth.

    a black dog whose teeth look wooden, but it&#x27;s the fence behind him
    Dvfreeman1990 / reddit.com

    6. And also explain what is going on with this dog's nose. Thanks.

    Golden retriever with its nose pressed against a corner, eyes closed, appearing content or sleepy
    reddit.com / reddit.com

    7. Moving on to "confusion at a glance": Somebody get this girl a longer dress!

    a woman&#x27;s knee that looks like a child&#x27;s butt
    Rida_ad / reddit.com

    8. Here's another "at a glance" moment where someone didn't realize they owned a cat.

    a plastic bag in the shape of a cat
    CoCGamer / reddit.com

    9. I am deeply unsettled at this person's open-wounded leg.

    a cloth next to a person&#x27;s leg that makes it look like a massive wound
    BunnyAdorbs / reddit.com

    10. And even more disturbed by this leg on fire!

    Two individuals standing by a flaming chessboard table outdoors
    Glihhh / reddit.com

    11. Why is this kitty at a concert?

    a person&#x27;s hand that looks like a cat
    ecd4517 / reddit.com

    12. And why is this chair missing two random parts?

    Cat peeking through the backrest slats of a white chair
    thegoatiedoodie / reddit.com

    13. My brain just can't handle what is going on here (so let me know in the comments).

    An empty parking garage ramp with lighting along the path and a car partially visible
    thegoatiedoodie / reddit.com

    ...We Interrupt This Program To Bring You A Very Important Deal Alert...

    &quot;Promotional graphic with Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $189, marked down from $249.&quot;
    BuzzFeed

    If you're someone who loses your AirPods like they're single socks in a dryer's Bermuda Triangle, today is your lucky day!

    Hurry up and grab some for only $189 (that's 24% off!) on Amazon before the deal ends.

    Ok, back to the show.

    14. If you're able to tell me what these are — because they are not birds — I would be forever grateful.

    Flooded street with numerous motorcycles submerged in water, only tops visible among trees
    thegoatiedoodie / reddit.com

    15. And, lastly, some people on Reddit thought these were chickens, but I just want to know why this many gallons of milk is being hauled around in a truck bed to begin with?!

    Truck bed filled with numerous gallon milk jugs, overcast sky in the background
    Flaming_Ice_ / reddit.com