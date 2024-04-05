1. This dad who reminded his kid that even if a relationship ends, his love will be unconditional:
This mom who has been keeping track of her kid's sobriety with these handmade momentos:
And this mom who found this sweet momento to mark their kid's coming out moment:
These parents who kept all the money they found while doing their kid's laundry over the years, but also surprise gifted it back to them:
This dad who spent a year learning hairstyles so he can craft whatever cool hairstyle his daughter wants:
This mom who is empathetic and caring in the best possible way when it comes to her kid's mental health:
This dad who makes a constant effort to stay in communication with his kid even if he can't be there in person:
This mom who drops notes like this every day in her kid's lunch:
This dad who knows he can't cook but puts all his efforts in anyway:
And this dad who saved up all he had so his kid could enjoy some coffee:
This dad who visited his adult kid's house just to put a timer on the lights for them:
This mom who made her adult kid's dream come true with an IRL Minecraft party:
And this dad who sent the most wholesome text I've seen in a long time: