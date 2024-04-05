    These 14 Emotionally Healthy Parents Should Be Writing The Ultimate Parenting Guidebook

    Raising kids skill level = 100% mastered.

    Krista Torres
    by Krista Torres

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This dad who reminded his kid that even if a relationship ends, his love will be unconditional:

    Twitter: @itsalexreiley

    2. This mom who has been keeping track of her kid's sobriety with these handmade momentos:

    A collection of various sobriety coins spread out to celebrate a 3-year sobriety milestone
    u/donkeyknuckles / reddit.com

    3. And this mom who found this sweet momento to mark their kid's coming out moment:

    A personalized star-shaped ornament with a teddy bear and text &quot;Tori, A Star is Born&quot; celebrating a child&#x27;s gender identity
    u/VictoriaNaga / reddit.com

    4. This dad who has been packing and peeling his daughter's oranges her whole life:

    Twitter: @megsullivan07

    5. These parents who kept all the money they found while doing their kid's laundry over the years, but also surprise gifted it back to them:

    Stack of various bills on a table, presented as a gift from parents for college funds
    u/austronomer99 / reddit.com

    6. This dad who spent a year learning hairstyles so he can craft whatever cool hairstyle his daughter wants:

    Child with a heart-shaped braid hairstyle, facing away, holding an electronic tablet. Text overlay expresses a parent&#x27;s pride
    u/Duckiee_girlie / reddit.com

    7. This mom who is empathetic and caring in the best possible way when it comes to her kid's mental health:

    Text conversation with Mom discussing going to the store, feeling overwhelmed, and a reminder to take prescribed medication
    u/r/MadeMeSmile / reddit.com

    8. This dad who makes a constant effort to stay in communication with his kid even if he can't be there in person:

    A screenshot of a text conversation sharing a photo of BBQ pineapple flatbread between parent and child
    u/another-sad-gay-bich / reddit.com

    9. This mom who drops notes like this every day in her kid's lunch:

    Nine sticky notes with encouraging messages for someone named Emma, ranging from love expressions to good luck wishes
    r/aww / reddit.com

    10. This dad who knows he can't cook but puts all his efforts in anyway:

    Heartwarming photo of homemade pancakes and coffee, a thoughtful gesture from a father
    u/college-tool / reddit.com

    11. And this dad who saved up all he had so his kid could enjoy some coffee:

    A photo of two plastic cups filled with coins labeled &quot;Lunch Money&quot; and &quot;Bus Money&quot; from a financially struggling father to his child
    @morgananp_2018 / reddit.com

    12. This dad who visited his adult kid's house just to put a timer on the lights for them:

    A text message exchange shows a plug-in timer on a wall socket and gratitude for setting porch lights on a timer
    u/Femme-O avataru/Femme-O / reddit.com

    13. This mom who made her adult kid's dream come true with an IRL Minecraft party:

    A room decorated with a Minecraft theme, including a Nether Portal banner and wall resembling a portal, for a 21st birthday celebration
    u/HAHArun2y0mama / reddit.com

    14. And this dad who sent the most wholesome text I've seen in a long time:

    Elderly man napping with a dog on the couch, screenshot of a touching text conversation with dad
    u/-Number1Boss- / reddit.com