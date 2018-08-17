 back to top
People Are Sharing Photos Of Kerala's Deadly Floods To Raise Awareness

It's reported that hundreds of people have died in the worst monsoon floods to hit Kerala in a century.

Rachael Krishna
More than 300 people have died and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless after severe monsoon rains flooded the Indian state of Kerala, with more bad weather expected over the next few days.

The rainfall is the heaviest the region has experienced since 1974, with almost all of the state&#x27;s districts remaining on red alert for more heavy rains over the coming days. Many of those made homeless have been placed in relief camps across the region.
- / AFP / Getty Images

Excess rainfall, no breaks in between showers, and poor preparation have been reported by local media as reasons why the flooding has been so bad in the region.

Many of those who have died in the past week were reported to have been crushed under debris from landslides triggered by floodwaters.
- / AFP / Getty Images

In response to the devastation, many people have been using social media to spread awareness of the disaster.

More scary visuals from Kerala. Visuals of a house collapsing in Puzhakkattiri, near Valanchery. Rain and Water logging continues in several districts. #StandWithKerala #KeralaFloods @jamewils @Zakka_Jacob @AnandKochukudy @legaljournalist https://t.co/ygmFSclNdx
M.Unnikrishnan @unnis_m

Receiving scary videos from my family there on the ongoing floods in South India. More than 80 deaths so far. Thousands trapped. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the people for generous contributions to battle the worst floods faced by Kerala in nearly a century. https://t.co/J8SJzbt2DH
Megha Mohan @meghamohan

My dear #NationalMedia this is #KochiAirport as of now! Do you all have any idea the extend of #KeralaFloods still it’s not a #NationalCalamity! My #Keralites we have to deal with this on our own! Jai Hind! https://t.co/i59XAbufsr
resul pookutty @resulp

Videos of the incredible rescue effort have spread across Twitter.

Just look at this! A 101 year old grandmother, with medical emergencies, being airlifted in Paravur. A timely reminder, that help is on its way. @ndtv #kerala #KeralaFloods https://t.co/qPdIfrlOXb
Sneha Koshy @SnehaMKoshy

Unsung heroes of Kerala 👍 They are doing their jobs neatly 🙌 #KeralaFloods
Rockstar @Rockztar_1

#Salute To Indian Air Force and The Brave Heart #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief #Keralarains
Hari Vj Fanatic @Vijayfanzh

Hats off #IndianNavy 🙏 A pregnant lady rescued through airlift!! Let's stay united &amp; help for #Kerala... #KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods #KeralaSOS #KeralaFloodsHelpNeeded https://t.co/y2rgRkNb5r
Troll Bigg Boss Malayalam @BBMalayalam

And many have credited social media for amplifying the relief effort.

Seriously, stop complaining about how National Media covers something or not. Ignore them. We are all broadcasters in our own right. Use social media and talk about the things you want spread. Screw the media! Help amplify voices that need it! #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodRelief
Meghnad @Memeghnad

THE NATION MUST KNOW #KeralaFloods
കുരുടി @Kurudi_

Those from Delhi University that wish to donate for #KeralaFloods, may do it at the following pick up points.
Hasiba 🌈 @HasibaAmin

However, local reports suggest the heavy rains will continue into the weekend, continuing the strain on the region.

Sivaram V / Reuters

On Friday, India's prime minister announced on Twitter that he would be traveling to the state to assess the situation.

Had a telephone conversation with Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan just now. We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala
Narendra Modi @narendramodi

If you are interested in helping the rescue effort, you can find more information here.

