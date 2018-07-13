A Chef For One Of London's Leading Asian Restaurants Has Been Fired For Racist Social Media Posts

In the first 20 seconds of his video for coconut cream, he uses an anti-gay slur and compares a London market and those working in it to a jungle full of monkeys.

Commenters on Racist Sandwich 's post also found a recent social post from Beagley promoting a pop-up he runs, in which he writes in a way that mocks East Asian accents.

I thought this was some absurd parody account but it is actually a real thing, i have loads of mutuals and he's a chef at som saa???? absolutely fucking shameful behaviour https://t.co/YrKTupDOUF

Just a reminder because APPARENTLY IT’S NECESSARY - if you are a white person, speaking in “Ching Chong” accents, making the slitty eye gesture, or writing in faux Chinglish isn’t just tone deaf or bad taste - IT. IS. RACIST.

Food writer David Jay Paw told BuzzFeed News that Beagley recently blocked him, and deleted his comments criticising him, after Paw called him out. However, replies to Paw defending Beagley remain.

"Most of his videos are racist towards Thai people to an unbelievable degree, which defies belief when you realise that these were the same people who he learned under and worked alongside," Paw said. "Remember, he is a white chef cooking Thai food in one of the most well-respected Thai restaurants in the world."

A spokesperson for Som Saa confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday that Beagley had been "let go" from the restaurant.

"Due to the unacceptable comments and views expressed by a member of the team at Som Saa, he has now been let go. These views and comments are not those of Som Saa, the owners or any other members of staff. However, we would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the hurt and upset that comments from this chef have caused. We respect all communities and feel very fortunate and honoured to not only work with Thai cuisine but also to work with so many nationalities globally."