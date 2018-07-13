 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

A Chef For One Of London's Leading Asian Restaurants Has Been Fired For Racist Social Media Posts

In multiple YouTube videos, Shaun Beagley is heard affecting a mocking Asian accent and making offensive racial comments.

Posted on
Rachael Krishna
Rachael Krishna
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Shaun Beagley is a London-based chef who has run a number of pop-ups and worked for popular Thai restaurant Som Saa.

According to his blurb, he trained at multiple restaurants in Thailand.
Twitter

According to his blurb, he trained at multiple restaurants in Thailand.

On Thursday, the Racist Sandwich podcast shared a post about Beagley. Linked in the post was a video from Beagley's YouTube channel, Boring Thai Food.

In the video, Beagley appears to affect a stereotypical Asian accent while cooking Thai dish pad gra pao.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: raceandfood

In the video, Beagley appears to affect a stereotypical Asian accent while cooking Thai dish pad gra pao.

In fact, multiple videos on Beagley's channel feature him putting on this accent and making offensive comments about Asian people and Asia.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In his video for Thai pork and tomato relish he calls people from an area of Thailand "pussies".

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In his video for yam dtaeng gwa, he speaks in an offensive accent and mocks disabled people.

Advertisement

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In the first 20 seconds of his video for coconut cream, he uses an anti-gay slur and compares a London market and those working in it to a jungle full of monkeys.

Commenters on Racist Sandwich's post also found a recent social post from Beagley promoting a pop-up he runs, in which he writes in a way that mocks East Asian accents.

Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/boring.original.thai.food/tagged/

And another promoting his YouTube series.

Facebook: profile.php

People across social media began calling out Beagley.

I thought this was some absurd parody account but it is actually a real thing, i have loads of mutuals and he's a chef at som saa???? absolutely fucking shameful behaviour https://t.co/YrKTupDOUF
Jonathan @demarionunn

I thought this was some absurd parody account but it is actually a real thing, i have loads of mutuals and he's a chef at som saa???? absolutely fucking shameful behaviour https://t.co/YrKTupDOUF

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Just a reminder because APPARENTLY IT’S NECESSARY - if you are a white person, speaking in “Ching Chong” accents, making the slitty eye gesture, or writing in faux Chinglish isn’t just tone deaf or bad taste - IT. IS. RACIST.
MiMi Aye @meemalee

Just a reminder because APPARENTLY IT’S NECESSARY - if you are a white person, speaking in “Ching Chong” accents, making the slitty eye gesture, or writing in faux Chinglish isn’t just tone deaf or bad taste - IT. IS. RACIST.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@demarionunn @BoringThai Wow
Emma Hughes @emmahdhughes

@demarionunn @BoringThai Wow

Reply Retweet Favorite

Food writer David Jay Paw told BuzzFeed News that Beagley recently blocked him, and deleted his comments criticising him, after Paw called him out. However, replies to Paw defending Beagley remain.

instagram.com
&quot;Most of his videos are racist towards Thai people to an unbelievable degree, which defies belief when you realise that these were the same people who he learned under and worked alongside,&quot; Paw said. &quot;Remember, he is a white chef cooking Thai food in one of the most well-respected Thai restaurants in the world.&quot;

"Most of his videos are racist towards Thai people to an unbelievable degree, which defies belief when you realise that these were the same people who he learned under and worked alongside," Paw said. "Remember, he is a white chef cooking Thai food in one of the most well-respected Thai restaurants in the world."

Advertisement

An Instagram user named @midnightbakerliz shared a screenshot that apparently shows Beagley thanking her and Burmese food duo Rangoon Sisters after they criticised him.

Instagram: @midnightbakerliz

On Friday, London venue St David Coffee, which had previously hosted Beagley's pop-ups, announced via Instagram that it was cutting ties with the chef.

Instagram: @midnightbakerliz

A spokesperson for Som Saa confirmed to BuzzFeed News on Friday that Beagley had been "let go" from the restaurant.

"Due to the unacceptable comments and views expressed by a member of the team at Som Saa, he has now been let go. These views and comments are not those of Som Saa, the owners or any other members of staff. However, we would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the hurt and upset that comments from this chef have caused. We respect all communities and feel very fortunate and honoured to not only work with Thai cuisine but also to work with so many nationalities globally."

Prior to this, the restaurant's owner had replied to Racist Sandwich's Facebook post, saying Beagley's behaviour did not represent the restaurant.

Facebook: raceandfood

Weino BIB, where Beagley was due to host a pop-up this week, told BuzzFeed News he had cancelled the residency on Friday.

"He is worried to do damage to our business and is obviously shaken by these events," Kirsty Tinkler, the owner of the venue, said. Tinkler then said she was off to protest "the real racist", in reference a number of protests taking place across the UK in opposition to Donald Trump's visit on Friday.

Beagley declined to comment when approached by BuzzFeed News.

Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
 
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App