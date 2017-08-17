A Woman Who Asked A Man For Career Advice Was Told "Does Your Boyfriend Not Help You?"

Lydia Jones is an 18-year-old from Liverpool, England. She is the creator of Trooops, an app that matches content to users.
On Monday, Jones reached out to Vishal Morjaria after seeing him post in an Facebook group for London-based entrepreneurs. She asked him whether she and her cofounder, a man called Daniel, could get help getting contacts in the city.
However, during the conversation, Morjaria began asking Jones some personal questions.
He asked if she had a boyfriend, and when she replied she was gay, he said that was "cute" and then asked if men "turned her on".
Jones told BuzzFeed that she blocked Morjaria following the exchange.
Jones shared screenshots of the exchange on Twitter, where it has been retweeted over 5,000 times.
The tweet prompted many entrepreneurs to apologize to Jones and offer her advice themselves.
And others praised Jones for sharing her experience.
Jones told said she had no idea what kind of response she'd get when she shared the messages, but has been overwhelmed by the response.
"It has how shown the London tech community come together and people from overseas have been so supportive offering advice and introductions," she said. "A negative situation/experience has had a positive impact."
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.