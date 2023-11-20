Skip To Content
    10 Underrated Holiday Movies You Should Watch These Season If You're Looking For A Hidden Gem

    And no mentions of The Santa Clause either!

    kiimmii
    by kiimmii

    Community Contributor

    BuzzFeed Community Team
    Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team

    Now, I'm sure we all have our favorite go-to movies at this time of year — but if you're tired of always reaching for the same few movies, here's a list of some of my favorite watches this holiday season to get you in the spirit!

    ABC / Via giphy.com

    1. Christmas With the Kranks — 2004

    Columbia Pictures

    If you thought The Santa Clause would appear on this list, you would be sadly mistaken (even though it is possibly my favorite Christmas movie of all time, and I watch the trilogy yearly...), but that doesn't mean Tim Allen won't make an appearance, so let's get it out of the way! 

    Christmas With the Kranks is one of those "let's skip Christmas, not prepare, and hope our plans don't change" kind of movies, where by the end of it, everyone has reconnected with the holiday spirit and learned togetherness is the most important thing. Obviously, that's a great message, especially this time of year (remember to reach out to that person you never remember to text; I know they haven't texted you either, but you don't know what they are going through!).

     However, for me, what propelled it above your average Christmas comedy is the cast. Honestly, you could stick Jamie Lee Curtis, Tim Allen, and Dan Aykroyd in anything, and I will give it a watch, but they just stand out here. It's so comforting, so easy to watch, and just a lovely little holiday movie!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    2. Look Who's Talking Now! — 1993

    TriStar

    Who doesn't love a talking dog movie? Amiright? For me, the third outing in the Look Who's Talking trilogy (honestly, it deserves as much respect as the original Star Wars trilogy) was a childhood favorite. Obviously, if you break it down from a film critic's perspective, it's not as good as the first two (some would argue that it's not good at all, but those people are dead to me, so we carry on), but they aren't holiday movies, and this is! 

    The film centers obviously around the Ubriacco family, but now their children are older and can speak for themselves, so the movie is told from their new pet's perspective. Trust me, it's just as silly as any other talking dog film, but I love it. James, played by John Travolta, is now working full-time as a pilot, while Mollie, played by Kirstie Alley, loses her job. Having to make ends meet, Mollie takes on the role of a mall elf. Now, James has to decide about his job or family. To be honest, it's just fun to see them having fun. I love it; I know every beat, and it's one of my favorite holiday watches! Just pure Christmas fun!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    3. The Ref — 1994

    Touchstone Pictures

    You know your family is toxic when it takes a burglar to mediate your family damage...and that's precisely what happens in The Ref. Dennis Leary plays Gus, a burglar in a pickle, who takes the Chasseur family hostage. Still, the Chasseur family is in a bit of a pickle. Throughout the movie, Gus is forced to counsel the family in his way. Can this criminal fix this family before he can make his getaway? That's what you have to find out. 

    Honestly, I know the premise is odd, but it's charming, fun, and wholly watchable, if not uncomfortable. Richard LaGravenese wrote the script with his IRL sister-in-law Marie Weiss, and a lot of the dialogue was inspired by their real-life family dinners, giving it a somewhat authentic feel. But what's a family dinner without a bit of trauma?

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    4. I’ll Be Home for Christmas — 1998

    Disney

    Picture this — it's 1998, everything's neon, "C'est La Vie" by B*Witched was blaring out of every radio in the land, and every teen girl has a collective obsession with one very floppy-haired teen boy. You would be forgiven if you thought I was referring to '90s floppy-haired teen heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio...but you'd be wrong. 

    This Christmas epic adventure stars the legend that is J.T.T. (Jonathon Taylor Thomas). Having been around 10 years old at the time of its release, I was the prime age to be a J.T.T. stan, and I think you would be hard-pressed to find a girl my age who wasn't OBSESSED. The film is essentially Home Alone from the perspective of Catherine O'Hara, but instead of a mum trying to get home to her child, it's college student J.T.T. trying to get home to his dad's vintage Porsche; that's if he gets there before 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It's super '90s, super Christmassy, and super nostalgic. I recommend you give it a go!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    5. Last Holiday — 2006

    Paramount Pictures

    A holiday rom-com fit for the Queen herself. And that Queen, my friends, is Queen Latifah. Playing alongside LL Cool J and Gérard Depardieu, this charming little holiday tale is a must-watch for me each holiday season. 

    It is set around a woman dealing with some pretty traumatic news. She decides to have the holiday to end all holidays, living out experiences she never thought possible. Queen Latifah's undeniable charisma does set the screen alight, making everything seem likely. The whole mise-en-scène just screams Christmas. TBH, watching this movie without a log fire roaring, the smell of pine needles filling the air, and a hefty dose of hot cocoa feels illegal. But even if you don't have that available, watch The Last Holiday and enjoy the seasonal feelings!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    6. Noelle — 2019

    Disney

    As a millennial, I obviously have an Anna Kendrick obsession, and this one is Christmas-flavored. It's a simple story I am sure you have heard before, if not in a slightly different font: Santa is ready to retire and groom his son to take over the role. However, his son Nick, played by Bill Hader, does not want the position. His sister, Noelle (Kendrick), takes it upon herself to convince him and rally up his Christmas spirit. Thus, seasonal hilarity ensues.

     
    This, being the newest film on this list, only coming out in 2019, is the latest edition to my "Holiday Must-Watch" category, but I feel it will stick around. While the film mostly takes place in Phoenix, Arizona, it still feels epically Christmassy. Anna Kendrick wanted to participate in this film because she wanted to be part of a Christmas film that families would rewatch each year, and I think she did a pretty good job at accomplishing her goal with this one. It's most definitely a cute Christmas watch!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    7. Click & Collect — 2018

    BBC

    Stephen Merchant really plays one of his best roles here. That's all I wanted to say, really! I honestly think he is such an underrated actor. Starting as a producer on Ricky Gervais's XFM radio show in 2001, he spent most of his early career in the shadows of Gervais. But being 6'7", he wouldn't remain in the shadows for long. He is starting to show off his talents. And that's where Click & Collect shines. 

    Acting opposite Asim Chaudhry, this is a tale of a man who will do anything for that perfect Christmas gift. While nothing extraordinary, it is an ideal watch. I was honestly surprised the first time around how good it was. While technically, it is a TV movie and only runs 53 minutes long, I needed to include it as more people deserve to have this movie in their lives! It's 100% a must-watch!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    8. Surviving Christmas — 2004

    DreamWorks Pictures

    I wouldn't believe you if you told me there was a holiday film starring James Gandolfini, Christina Applegate, Catherine O'Hara, and Ben Affleck! I mean, who was the legend that cast this movie? Well, that would be Juel Bestrop (The HangoverBrooklyn Nine-NineZoolander) and Jeanne McCarthy (Quiz LadyEternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind21 Jump Street), and all I can say is, well done! 

    Set around a lonely rich guy craving that authentic Christmas experience, he hires a family to give him everything he needs, and thus, we have Surviving Christmas. For me, anything starring the late, great Gandolfini is a watch, but with the bonus of Affleck, Applegate, and O'Hara, could I ever really say no to this? I really don't know how it's flown so low under the radar! IMO, it's a must-watch holiday movie!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    9. Mixed Nuts — 1994

    TriStar Pictures

    This one is directed and written by Nora Ephron (Sleepless In SeattleWhen Harry Met SallyYou've Got Mail), so you know you're in for a classic. Set around a suicide hotline over the holidays, the story focuses on the ins and outs of those who operate the line. 

    With an ensemble cast of what could only be described as mixed nuts, this movie will surely resonate with some of you. It features early performances from Adam Sandler and Liev Schreiber, and outstanding performances from Juliette Lewis and Steve Martin round out this piece. At its time, it was criminally underrated, but it has become a cult-classic in the years since. Thus, I am passing it on to you now! If you like dark humor, this is a much-watch Christmas movie!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    10. And While You Were Sleeping — 1995

    Disney

    The ultimate of comfort watches — need I say more? Now, while technically rephrased ever so slightly, this movie could pass as a horror movie. Sandra Bullock stars as Lucy, a down-on-her-luck ticket attendant at a railway station. Lucy is besotted with Peter, played by Peter Gallagher, a wealthy businessman who has no idea she exists. When Peter falls into a coma, and Lucy accompanies him to the hospital, through a series of misunderstandings, people believe she is his fiancé including his family. While keeping up this charade, she inserts herself into his family dynamic, getting close to his brother Jack, played by Bill Pullman, and generally just being a beacon of light. Will it all come crashing down around her? Well, that's what you will have to find out.

     
    Honestly, I almost have this film on repeat throughout December. Even though every scene feels somewhat cold (the slipping on the ice!!), the movie makes you feel warm and cozy. It's the perfect holiday movie!

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    Don't forget to leave your favorite holiday movies in the comments below!

