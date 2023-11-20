Now, I'm sure we all have our favorite go-to movies at this time of year — but if you're tired of always reaching for the same few movies, here's a list of some of my favorite watches this holiday season to get you in the spirit!
1.Christmas With the Kranks — 2004
2.Look Who's Talking Now! — 1993
3.The Ref — 1994
4.I’ll Be Home for Christmas — 1998
5.Last Holiday — 2006
6.Noelle — 2019
7.Click & Collect — 2018
8.Surviving Christmas — 2004
9.Mixed Nuts — 1994
10.And While You Were Sleeping — 1995
Don't forget to leave your favorite holiday movies in the comments below!
Share This Article
Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?