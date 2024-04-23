  • Quiz badge

This Movie Scene Trivia Quiz Is Multigenerational, So I Doubt Anyone Will Get 100%...

Years of movie marathons have prepared me for this. 💪 🍿

kiimmii
by kiimmii

Community Contributor

BuzzFeed Community Team
Approved and edited by BuzzFeed Community Team
BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
 

Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare results

Check it out!

Call yourself a movie lover? Well, let me put that to the test...

Columbia Pictures / Via giphy.com

Bonus points if you can tell me what movie the above GIF is from...no cheating!

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community