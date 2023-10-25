Community·Updated on Nov 14, 202310 Forgotten TV Spin-Offs That Were Spawned From Iconic Movies (Which Weren't Allllll Totally Bad)Who was gonna tell me Jennifer Aniston played Ferris Bueller's sister in the TV spin-off...by kiimmiiCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink When it comes to TV executives, they seem to be open to just about anything for a reboot. However, this is not a recent phenomenon. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC / Via giphy.com Here, I've compiled a list of TV reboots, continuations, and adaptations of some of the most beloved and iconic movies. Some are great...while others may not have hit the mark: Uncle Buck — CBS (1990-1991) CBS via Getty Images John Candy starred as the titular character in John Hughes' Uncle Buck, playing a gruff slob forced to babysit his nieces and nephew when their parents leave town for an emergency. A TV adaptation of the same name aired for one season in 1990 for CBS before being quickly canceled after one 22-episode season, with only 16 episodes being aired. The TV adaptation starred Kevin Meaney as the titular Buck, who, in this version, becomes the legal guardian of his nieces and nephew after their parents tragically passed away in a car accident (there was another attempt at an adaptation in 2016, featuring Mike Epps as Buck, but due to poor reviews, this was canceled even quicker after airing only eight episodes). So, after the sudden death of his brother and wife, Buck becomes the sole guardian of Tia, Maizy, and Miles. Still, with the same careless personality traits he possesses in the film, the TV version of Buck lacked all his charm. Due to Buck's ineptness, he is sometimes assisted in raising the children by their maternal grandmother Maggie, and you have to wonder, why did they decide to leave the children with Buck instead of her!? Critics panned the show. The pilot also caused a minor controversy, not because of the parents' sudden death, but because of a scene where Maizy told Uncle Buck: "You suck!" — this is believed to be the first time this phrase had been used on network television. After airing on Monday nights for two months, due to competition with MacGyver and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the ratings dropped from there with a solid match from ABC's Top 20 hit Full House. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 9. Casablanca — NBC (1983) NBC In the timeless romantic drama Casablanca, Rick Blaine, an American nightclub owner during World War II, was entangled in a complex web of love and danger. When his former lover, Ilsa, arrived with her husband, a rebel seeking escape from pursuing Germans, Rick was faced with a difficult decision. As old tensions resurface, the fate of all involved hung in the balance. Casablanca not only won the prestigious Oscar for Best Picture but continues to be hailed as one of the greatest films ever made. However, a prequel series of the same name aired on NBC in 1983, chronicling the adventures of a young Rick at his club amidst the backdrop of espionage and intrigue during the war. Although only five episodes were filmed, the series faced a premature end after its initial premiere. However, the remaining two unaired episodes were eventually broadcast four months later, providing closure to the story. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 8. Dirty Dancing — ABC (1988-1989) CBS via Getty Images In the original Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey portrays Frances "Baby" Houseman as the restless young protagonist. She found herself captivated by the charm and talent of Johnny, a charismatic dance instructor played by Patrick Swayze, during their time at a vacation resort. The film's iconic song, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," achieved great acclaim, winning prestigious awards such as a Golden Globe, Grammy, and Academy Award. A television adaptation of the beloved film aired on ABC for a single 11-episode season from 1988 to 1989. In this version, Melora Hardin took on the role of Baby, while Patrick Cassidy portrayed Johnny. Although the TV series shared a similar premise as the film, it featured a different cast and crew. The story still revolved around the events at Kellerman's during the summer of 1963 but with a few variations. Baby, now the daughter of Max Kellerman, the resort owner, instead of a guest, was assigned the role of Kellerman's talent director, responsible for overseeing Johnny. Similar to the movie, Baby and Johnny initially had an adversarial relationship. However, as the series progressed, they developed a mutual respect, and their feelings for each other grew. Despite being a weekly series, their love story did not unfold immediately, allowing for a gradual and captivating progression. The series left viewers wondering about the future of Baby and Johnny's relationship, as Baby had plans to attend Mount Holyoke in the fall. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 7. The Bad News Bears — CBS (1979-1980) CBS The Bad News Bears is about Morris Buttermaker, a former minor-league baseball player portrayed by Walter Matthau. When Morris agreed to coach a local little league team, he took on the challenge of transforming a group of ragtag kids into a competitive team in California. In 1979, CBS brought this sports comedy to life in a sitcom format, with Jack Warden stepping into the role of Morris. The series delved into the hilarious misadventures that the coach and his band of misfits encountered on the baseball field. Initially scheduled for Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m., the show moved to 8:30 p.m. in September 1979.Unfortunately, despite its charm, The Bad News Bears faced low ratings and was canceled by CBS after only three episodes into its second season. However, unaired episodes were later broadcast in June 1980, and the show returned to its original 8:00 p.m. time slot. Sadly, the frequent time changes confused the audience, and the series was again moved to the 8:30 time slot. By then, viewers had lost track of the show's schedule and stopped tuning in. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 6. 9 to 5 — ABC (1982-1988) ABC The movie 9 to 5 was a hit, featuring the talented trio of Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton. These three incredible women played working professionals who bravely stood up against their chauvinistic and self-centered boss. The film's success led to a TV adaptation that aired for five seasons. From 1982 to 1988, it captivated audiences on ABC and continued to entertain viewers through first-run syndication. The TV series delved deeper into the lives of the main characters from the movie. Dolly Parton's real-life younger sister, Rachel Dennison, stepped into the role of Doralee Rhodes, initially portrayed by Parton herself. The talented Rita Moreno took on the character of Violet Newstead, previously played by Lily Tomlin, and Valerie Curtin embraced the role of Judy Bernly, which Jane Fonda initially portrayed. As the series progressed, there were a few changes in the cast. Leah Ayres replaced Valerie Curtin as new secretary Linda Bowman in the third season, and Sally Struthers took over for Rita Moreno in the second version. However, Valerie Curtin returned as Judy Bernly in this revised edition. In total, the series consisted of 85 episodes. The production of the show also underwent some transformations. The first season was filmed in front of a live studio audience; however, starting from the second season, the show switched to videotape. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 5. Ferris Bueller — NBC (1990) Alice S. Hall / NBCU Photo Bank Matthew Broderick portrayed the iconic character of Ferris Bueller in John Hughes' timeless teen comedy, Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The film revolved around a clever high school student from Chicago with a remarkable talent for playing hooky without getting caught. Ferris pretended to be sick to enjoy a carefree day and embarked on an adventure with his best friend and girlfriend. Following the film's success, a prequel series, Ferris Bueller, aired on NBC for one season. However, this series, which premiered in 1990, did not receive a warm reception from audiences. Starring Charlie Schlatter as the titular character, the show aimed to depict the "real life" situations that inspired the movie rather than continuing the story. It primarily focused on Ferris' experiences at Ocean Park High, exploring his relationships with Cameron, Sloane, and his sister Jeannie, portrayed by Jennifer Aniston (!!!!). While the film is set in Chicago, the series takes place in Santa Monica. Ferris is widely admired as the charismatic and cool guy on campus, known for his charm and breaking the fourth wall. On the other hand, Cameron remains on edge but occasionally learns to let loose with Ferris' guidance. Although different from her portrayal in the film, Sloan is not entirely under Ferris' control and requires occasional efforts to win her over. The primary antagonist in the film and the series is Principal Rooney, who constantly tries to bring Ferris down but often ends up foiled or humiliated. Ferris' sister Jeannie repeatedly clashes with him and resents his popularity. However, she has shown moments of redemption, albeit reluctantly. Regarding the Bueller family, the film features Katie and Tom as the parents, while the series presents them as Barbara and Bill. Additionally, there is a reversal of roles between Ferris and Jeannie, with Ferris being a junior and Jeannie being a senior in the series, contrary to their ages in the movie. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 4. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show — Disney (1997-2000) Walt Disney In Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Rick Moranis portrays Wayne Szalinski, an inventive genius whose experimental shrink ray unintentionally reduced his children and their neighbors to miniature versions of themselves. Now, standing less than an inch tall, the kids must confront enormous insects and waves created by sprinklers. This film achieved tremendous success at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing live-action Disney movie of its time. Its popularity eventually led to the creating of a three-season syndicated TV sitcom titled Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. The series revolved around Wayne's eccentric inventions, frequently resulting in the Szalinski family embarking on peculiar and comedic escapades. It premiered on September 27, 1997, and aired for three consecutive seasons, concluding with its 66th episode on May 20, 2000. Peter Scolari assumed the role of Wayne Szalinski, the zany inventor. Each episode showcased the family's involvement in new adventures, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and digital effects (of the time!). The series was filmed in Calgary, Alberta, with its primary studios in Currie Barracks, a decommissioned Canadian Forces dormitory. The Szalinski family are the sole returning characters from the films. The series begins with the Szalinski family moving to Matheson, Colorado, where they become neighbors with the McKennas. The third child of the Szalinskis, Adam, debuted in Honey, I Blew Up the Kid. Interestingly, he was never acknowledged in the series until the penultimate episode when Diane revealed her pregnancy. This revelation clarified that the show was set between the first film and its sequel. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 3. Weird Science — USA Network (1994-1998) USA Network In Weird Science, high school outcasts Gary and Wyatt use computer software and the help of an electrical freak accident to create the "perfect" life-like woman named Lisa. She helps them rise the social ladder at school due to her image and genie-like powers, but they're forced to hide her from Wyatt's obnoxious older brother. Weird Science is highly regarded as a cult classic. In 1994, USA Network picked up a TV sitcom based on the movie, running for five seasons between 1994 and 1997, exploring Lisa and the boys' escapades. Six previously unaired "lost" episodes aired on the Sci-Fi Channel from July 11 to 25, 1998. The series closely follows the film's original premise; however, in the pilot episode, Gary claims that creating Lisa is possible because he "saw it in a John Hughes movie," referring to the original Weird Science film — does that mean the TV show is real life? View this video on YouTube youtube.com 2. Clueless — ABC (1996-1999) ABC In the highly acclaimed comedy Clueless, Cher, a popular high school student from Beverly Hills, found herself in a predicament after interfering in the romantic affairs of her teachers and friends. Drawing inspiration from Jane Austen's novel Emma, Clueless is regarded as one of the greatest teen movies ever made. The film's success led to the creating of an ABC sitcom, which aired from 1996 to 1999, featuring Rachel Blanchard as Cher. The sitcom premiered on ABC on September 20, 1996, as part of the TGIF line-up. It later moved to UPN for its final two seasons, concluding on May 25, 1999. Although Alicia Silverstone, who portrayed Cher in the film, did not reprise her role in the sitcom, there were a few co-stars who did — Stacey Dash as Dionne "Dee" Davenport, Donald Faison as Murray Duvall, and Elisa Donovan as Amber all reprised their roles. The sitcom also featured several guest stars from the film's big names, such as Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, and Brittany Murphy, albeit in different roles. Clueless (the sitcom) revolves around Cher and her friends as they navigate the challenges of high school life, including relationships, academics, and social hierarchies, providing audiences with an entertaining and relatable experience. It's one of the best spin-offs on this list, IMO. View this video on YouTube youtube.com 1. Robocop — CTV (1994) CTV The iconic 1987 film RoboCop, directed by Paul Verhoeven, has been adapted multiple times, including various TV adaptations and movie reboots. The story follows protagonist Alex Murphy, played by Peter Weller, who is killed in Detroit and then revived by megacorporation OCP as a cyborg law enforcer, RoboCop. The film explores themes such as gentrification and authoritarianism and became a commercial success, leading to an entire franchise. The 1994 cyberpunk adaptation series, starring Richard Eden as the title character, was made primarily for children and young teenagers. It lacks the graphic violence of the original film and its sequels. The TV series ignores the events of the sequels and changes many character names from the movie series for copyright reasons. The OCP Chairman and his corporation are portrayed as naïve and ignorant, contrasting their malicious and immoral behavior in the films. The series was initially planned for a January 1994 debut, several months after the unsuccessful release of RoboCop 3. Orion Pictures received a $500,000 cash infusion for TV licensing rights from Canada's Skyvision Entertainment in May 1993. Despite initially planning to create a fourth RoboCop film, Orion Pictures decided to license a television series. This decision was influenced by the studio's financial difficulties and the hostile reception of RoboCop 3 (1993). The pilot episode, which ran for two hours, was adapted from a discarded RoboCop 2 script called "Corporate Wars," written by the original writers of RoboCop. The series featured various villains, including Dr. Cray Z. Mallardo, OCP executive Chip Chayken, William Ray Morgan (known as Pudface), and Vlad Molotov. One of the series' highlights was the opportunity for the writers to develop the central characters further and explore the human interest aspect. This was achieved by introducing Gadget, the station mascot and adopted daughter of station Sergeant Parks. Gadget and Jimmy Murphy's presence helped shift the series' focus towards a younger audience. The writers also introduced Diana, previously a secretary to the corrupt Vice-president Chip Chayken. Diana unwillingly becomes the "mind" of Metronet and OCP's city-running super-computer, NeuroBrain, and becomes RoboCop's most valuable ally in his fight against crime. If you can't tell, I loved this show as a kid. I wore the VHS out; I played it that often (and yes, I am THAT old). View this video on YouTube youtube.com There are about 5 billion other movies that were adapted into TV shows, so don't forget to share your favorite forgotten spin-off (or the worst one you've ever seen) in the comments below!