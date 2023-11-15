Community·Updated on Nov 15, 2023Most People Score 35/50 On This General Knowledge Quiz, So To Impress Me, You'll Have To Score At Least 45/50The big daddy of all quizzes.by kiimmiiCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLinkBuzzFeed Quiz Party! Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out! Whatever you're doing, STOP! Take this trivia quiz instead and let me know how you did in the comments below! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF MTV / Via giphy.com