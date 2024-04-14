The Most Wholesome Posts Of The Week That Will Wrap All Your Troubles In A Warm Blanket
Mentally, I'm just a cat on a tiny crocheted couch.
Welcome back to my weekly series of wholesome tweets! This week was particularly adorable as we all gathered around to stare directly at the sun together.
let’s all go stand around together at 2pm tomorrow, too. that was fun— sarah (@sablaah) April 9, 2024
Please enjoy these wholesome tweets from a truly wholesome week:
1.
Cats and their tiny crocheted couches pic.twitter.com/c4xId7ZseM— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) April 10, 2024
2.
having a pet rlly shows u how pure love can be, like me n this lil creature love each other to DEATH and nvr held a conversation.— TORCH (@_bbytorch) April 4, 2024
3.
going to my bf’s tonight and asked him how many days i should pack for- pic.twitter.com/aztsJinM4T— rae (@highmynameisrae) April 4, 2024
4.
Cucumbers are so good. And they’re friends with watermelon— jz2 (@mixedgrass666) April 9, 2024
5.
April 9, 2024
6.
the world is wonderful and i’m brand new pic.twitter.com/Tm51VvYL3c— clare (@sadderlizards) April 10, 2024
9.
day drinking and friendship are gonna be huge this spring— carl marks (@lethalrejection) April 10, 2024
10.
My boyfriend keeps getting the same lobster plush every time he goes to target. He’s not done yet… I come home to more and more lobsters pic.twitter.com/km25a1dKZQ— ✞🕸 𝐵𝓇𝑜𝑜𝓀𝑒 🕸✞ (@killmeslxwer) April 9, 2024
11.
i’ll find you in every lifetime. when you’re a bug i’ll make you a nice home in my garden. and when you’re a bird i’ll give you a birdhouse— clare (@sadderlizards) April 6, 2024
12.
happening now on lyndale ave: man and dog in matching hats pic.twitter.com/QbP8rnL2oZ— taylr (@taylr) April 6, 2024
14.
I personally love it when people get excited about something. https://t.co/4E4CBEpWNr— Luke (@luke_pighetti) April 7, 2024
15.
April 8, 2024
16.
i love my friends so much i wish i was a kangaroo so i could put them inside my pocket— aims (@dumbsoftheart) April 3, 2024
17.
hello, tech support?— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 10, 2024
*meow* pic.twitter.com/wGQQzZnCC9
18.
she’s beauty, she’s grace https://t.co/rb6REQIo8b pic.twitter.com/j22amSSjlS— Alex (@PlantBoy222) April 7, 2024
19.
April 8, 2024
You can check out last week's wholesome posts here:
21 Wholesome, Comforting, And Cozy Posts From This Week That Prove The Internet Isn't All Depressing Chaos