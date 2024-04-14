    The Most Wholesome Posts Of The Week That Will Wrap All Your Troubles In A Warm Blanket

    Mentally, I'm just a cat on a tiny crocheted couch.

    by Kelsie Hammond

    Welcome back to my weekly series of wholesome tweets! This week was particularly adorable as we all gathered around to stare directly at the sun together.

    let’s all go stand around together at 2pm tomorrow, too. that was fun

    — sarah (@sablaah) April 9, 2024
    Twitter: @sablaah

    Please enjoy these wholesome tweets from a truly wholesome week:

    1.

    Cats and their tiny crocheted couches pic.twitter.com/c4xId7ZseM

    — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) April 10, 2024
    Twitter: @ShouldHaveCat

    2.

    having a pet rlly shows u how pure love can be, like me n this lil creature love each other to DEATH and nvr held a conversation.

    — TORCH (@_bbytorch) April 4, 2024
    Twitter: @_bbytorch

    3.

    going to my bf’s tonight and asked him how many days i should pack for- pic.twitter.com/aztsJinM4T

    — rae (@highmynameisrae) April 4, 2024
    Twitter: @highmynameisrae

    4.

    Cucumbers are so good. And they’re friends with watermelon

    — jz2 (@mixedgrass666) April 9, 2024
    Twitter: @mixedgrass666

    5.

    pic.twitter.com/6N7pK9Uui2

    — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) April 9, 2024
    Twitter: @whotfisjovana

    6.

    the world is wonderful and i’m brand new pic.twitter.com/Tm51VvYL3c

    — clare (@sadderlizards) April 10, 2024
    Twitter: @sadderlizards

    7.

    pic.twitter.com/jMAWL3fPnz

    — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 9, 2024
    Twitter: @PunchingCat

    8.

    Twitter: @i3Moment

    9.

    day drinking and friendship are gonna be huge this spring

    — carl marks (@lethalrejection) April 10, 2024
    Twitter: @lethalrejection

    10.

    My boyfriend keeps getting the same lobster plush every time he goes to target. He’s not done yet… I come home to more and more lobsters pic.twitter.com/km25a1dKZQ

    — ✞🕸 𝐵𝓇𝑜𝑜𝓀𝑒 🕸✞ (@killmeslxwer) April 9, 2024
    Twitter: @killmeslxwer

    11.

    i’ll find you in every lifetime. when you’re a bug i’ll make you a nice home in my garden. and when you’re a bird i’ll give you a birdhouse

    — clare (@sadderlizards) April 6, 2024
    Twitter: @sadderlizards

    12.

    happening now on lyndale ave: man and dog in matching hats pic.twitter.com/QbP8rnL2oZ

    — taylr (@taylr) April 6, 2024
    Twitter: @taylr

    13.

    pic.twitter.com/22sVVfRTFT

    — snoopy posters (@snoomfies) April 6, 2024
    Twitter: @snoomfies

    14.

    I personally love it when people get excited about something. https://t.co/4E4CBEpWNr

    — Luke (@luke_pighetti) April 7, 2024
    Twitter: @luke_pighetti

    15.

    pic.twitter.com/HgBB60gbCy

    — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) April 8, 2024
    Twitter: @contextdogs

    16.

    i love my friends so much i wish i was a kangaroo so i could put them inside my pocket

    — aims (@dumbsoftheart) April 3, 2024
    Twitter: @dumbsoftheart

    17.

    hello, tech support?

    *meow* pic.twitter.com/wGQQzZnCC9

    — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 10, 2024
    Twitter: @PunchingCat

    18.

    she’s beauty, she’s grace https://t.co/rb6REQIo8b pic.twitter.com/j22amSSjlS

    — Alex (@PlantBoy222) April 7, 2024
    Twitter: @PlantBoy222

    19.

    pic.twitter.com/DEvlReX29f

    — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) April 8, 2024
    Twitter: @contextdogs

    20.

    somewhere pic.twitter.com/BbW4sGxFTD

    — shane (@nabilune) April 4, 2024
    Twitter: @nabilune

    You can check out last week's wholesome posts here:

