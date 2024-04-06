21 Wholesome, Comforting, And Cozy Posts From This Week That Prove The Internet Isn't All Depressing Chaos
Sometimes, you just need to get back to the roots of the internet: looking at good ol' pictures of cats.
What's that? Did I hear someone mention a glorious collection featuring the most wholesome posts of the week?? Yes! It was me! I know you need this, so here they are:
1.
April 1, 2024
3.
under the trees. pic.twitter.com/kuiKvxuYg4— ͏ ͏͏ ͏͏ ͏͏ ͏͏ (@softdeIicacy) April 1, 2024
4.
April 1, 2024
5.
ham and cheese croissant... one of the greatest collabs of all time...— JP (@jpbrammer) March 29, 2024
6.
i cry over this image sometimes pic.twitter.com/Z4TZ9OX23o— sulky (@sulky80715248) April 4, 2024
7.
Need this pic.twitter.com/FK81cFuz07— ♡ koi ♡ (@koifishnoises) March 28, 2024
8.
if you need me i’ll be in the forest communing with the crows— clare (@sadderlizards) March 29, 2024
10.
the women's bathroom at a club is the closest we'll ever get to barbie world— gen🥂 (@genmxn) April 1, 2024
11.
Crayola stamp markers pic.twitter.com/xB6taDZh5Q— Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) April 3, 2024
12.
decided to quit dating apps and meet someone the old-fashioned way: my Dalmatian falls in love with their Dalmatian— Rachel (@underthenettle) March 31, 2024
13.
April 3, 2024
14.
feeling like a mouse pic.twitter.com/nzqyj3gsUb— sulky (@sulky80715248) April 3, 2024
15.
nice and warm pic.twitter.com/ROOjANPwpk— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 4, 2024
16.
the moon was always watching, the ocean was always listening, you were never truly alone…— ౨ৎ (@adorewordss) April 2, 2024
17.
April 2, 2024
18.
You know what I’ll never stop preaching the gospel of? Grocery store rotisserie chicken.— gigi (@le_debut) March 28, 2024
My goodness. Eat it how it is. Chop the mf and put it in a salad. A soup. Over some rice. There are so many options. And it’s always juicy. And always like $10
19.
Children love books about boarding schools because they love the idea of living with their friends in a single building where magical things happen. A school is just a plot device to create what many humans (young and old) crave: a walkable, close-knit community.— Icona 📚 (@iconawrites) April 3, 2024
