17 Wholesome Posts From This Week That Will Make All The Suffering Of Life A Distant Memory
Oh, to be absolutely blissed out in the slop.
Fear not, for the most wholesome posts of the week have arrived! Take a little break from whatever ails you and enjoy this week's round of soothing content:
1.
watching tv together pic.twitter.com/RN9QAMCCNj— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) March 21, 2024
2.
if you were a firefly i would gently hold you in my hands and admire your glow— clare (@sadderlizards) March 26, 2024
3.
4.
just thought about driving around aimlessly and stopping at 7/11 on a hot summer day and was moved to tears— jules (@h0mmelette) March 27, 2024
5.
This is what all of Twitter should be like pic.twitter.com/kdKWAR1oqi— VOIDFILL🕳️ (@SOPROSOCIAL) March 21, 2024
6.
I really bought them as a couple tbh pic.twitter.com/LwWE2Xa6gr— Shannon (@shannonpurser) March 27, 2024
7.
it’s with a very heavy heart that I must inform you that cleaning your place even though you really don’t want to is actually so worth it and will make you feel so much better— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 23, 2024
8.
9.
10.
People will see this and be like hell yeah pic.twitter.com/j8wVgtc2Ue— Louise! (@themouseyouknow) March 21, 2024
11.
ducks are so right about swimming in a little pond. just float bro. that’s the hangout mindset— beer person (@CantEverDie) March 28, 2024
12.
There they go pic.twitter.com/DeTtXEdXVz— pea (@postingtime) March 28, 2024
13.
I hope cows notice me when I drive past them too— stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) March 20, 2024
14.
can I come over and follow you around like pic.twitter.com/mOSqQVncUV— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) March 28, 2024
15.
parked cars pic.twitter.com/pHMNXBKj9G— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) March 28, 2024
16.
if i were a bird i might spend a little bit of my day sitting on a tree branch above a road observing cars going past. like— lil stinker 🍄🟫 (@superlameballs) March 28, 2024
maybe on my lunch hour or something
