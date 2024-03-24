Prepare To Be Comforted By The Most Wholesome Posts From This Week
Just floating down a lazy river of wholesome posts.
Welcome back to another week of wholesome posts! I scrolled through so many bleak, depressing posts in search of these gems. Sometimes you just need a little break from the stress, so please enjoy as you indulge in this week's comfy content:
1.
March 15, 2024
2.
one for the body, one for the mind, one for the spirit pic.twitter.com/68dCyNJ3PV— squirt kobain (@theaprilpapers) March 16, 2024
3.
March 20, 2024
4.
this is what it’s all about baby. this is why we do it. pic.twitter.com/TF6D2f86JP— emily 🍉 (@cooIboobs) March 14, 2024
5.
(Wisely) I had to crack a few eggs to make this omelette— pea (@postingtime) March 19, 2024
6.
Salted butter on sourdough toast makes me believe in a brighter future— the dreaded pirate jordyn (@jordynejoness) March 16, 2024
7.
this is the best update in the world https://t.co/CDeWWQ3IFy pic.twitter.com/nWmwCTKsvL— Puri🤍 (@Purilly) March 19, 2024
8.
March 19, 2024
9.
hey do you wanna hang out sometime? the prophecy foretold our love— clare (@sadderlizards) March 19, 2024
10.
God bless costco man pic.twitter.com/2cDZfIyLQH— Junior (@JrMoneyGetting) March 19, 2024
11.
i love u pic.twitter.com/UIS3K7uzBR— /ᐠ - ˕ -マ (@lovesickdoe) March 17, 2024
12.
there are cathedrals everywhere for those with the eyes to see pic.twitter.com/y5Kk4S4O4i— snoopy posters (@snoomfies) March 17, 2024
13.
I would pick you up from the airport in every lifetime— Brock (@brockomole) March 14, 2024
14.
imagining a daytime nap in mid-july with the windows open and birds chirping pic.twitter.com/W7dhmxAEJv— aaron (@BLUEDENlM) March 17, 2024
15.
egg thief!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5nrTKB4si2— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 17, 2024
17.
Get in loser. We’re gonna love ourselves like nobody else can— RAMSEY (@rumsey_lol) March 19, 2024
18.
March 15, 2024
19.
Warm weather is going to fix me. For good this time. Forget the previous years I’ve said this— Meg (@megannn_lynne) March 20, 2024
20.
March 18, 2024
