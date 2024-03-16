Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Here Are The Most Comforting, Wholesome, And Soothing Posts The Internet Had To Offer This Week — And Whew Boy Did I Need This

    [long, dramatic sigh of relief] Oh yeah, this is the stuff.

    Kelsie Hammond
    by Kelsie Hammond

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Welcome back to my weekly cozy post where I display my collection of rare wholesome content gathered from the pits of the internet that's, for the most part, plagued with despair. There IS comforting content to be found, and I found it for you! Here's your quick (and much needed) break from all the bad news:

    1.

    Twitter: @PunchingCat

    2.

    Twitter: @contextdogs

    3.

    Twitter: @hopes_revenge

    4.

    Twitter: @MrsCherriT

    5.

    Twitter: @keta_mean_

    6.

    TriStar Pictures / Via Twitter: @notgwendalupe

    7.

    Twitter: @PossumEveryHour

    8.

    Twitter: @fuglibetty

    9.

    Twitter: @JINKIESBTCH

    10.

    Nintendo / Via Twitter: @yungchente97

    11.

    Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @Whotfismick

    12.

    Twitter: @sadderlizards

    13.

    Twitter: @glamdemon2004

    14.

    Twitter: @damnitmadeline

    15.

    Twitter: @adorabledaiIy

    16.

    Twitter: @psychicnavyseal

    17.

    Twitter: @contextdogs

    18.

    Twitter: @ULTRAGLOSS

    19.

    Twitter: @ShouldHaveCat

    20.

    Nintendo / Via Twitter: @PokemonGems