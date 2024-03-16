Here Are The Most Comforting, Wholesome, And Soothing Posts The Internet Had To Offer This Week — And Whew Boy Did I Need This
[long, dramatic sigh of relief] Oh yeah, this is the stuff.
Welcome back to my weekly cozy post where I display my collection of rare wholesome content gathered from the pits of the internet that's, for the most part, plagued with despair. There IS comforting content to be found, and I found it for you! Here's your quick (and much needed) break from all the bad news:
finally some Me time pic.twitter.com/DZEbysuzSu— hope hopes hoping (@hopes_revenge) March 10, 2024
Saw a post that said “I don’t want to be booked and busy. I want to be moderately scheduled and well rested” I couldn’t agree more 😄— Cherri Berri 🍒 (@MrsCherriT) March 10, 2024
"of course i remember" is such a soft phrase filled with so much love— keta (@keta_mean_) March 11, 2024
miss honey's cottage in 'matilda' pic.twitter.com/1V7BmVhIt7— popculture (@notgwendalupe) March 8, 2024
I am seriously obsessed with going on walks. Once I was here, now i am there…and the destination matters not, for the journey nourishes so. and of course the beautiful trees and the crisp air, & the clouds to gaze upon. and the two bottles of wine i’m consuming— roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) March 8, 2024
fortunately for me i will go very far in life— ɳყαɦ! (@JINKIESBTCH) March 10, 2024
me on my way to make my 1am quesadilla pic.twitter.com/zOm6v1Ketk— Yung Chente🌱🇲🇽🍉 (@yungchente97) March 10, 2024
sleeping without alarm and without plans https://t.co/1I9UgZc4HC pic.twitter.com/V8KxlSAkGY— ☔ (@Whotfismick) March 10, 2024
i still remember the smell of your room and the color of your walls and i still have my half of the necklace we got when we were 12— clare (@sadderlizards) March 10, 2024
I know whoever first said yippee really was just happy as hell like that’s exactly what it feels like… yippee!!! 😁😁😁— serena shahidi (@glamdemon2004) March 8, 2024
This is the type of professional feedback I need (bf watched me teach for 20 mins) pic.twitter.com/MknMS9tceQ— maddie’s car has been found (@damnitmadeline) March 13, 2024
do not run across a crosswalk apologetically. you are of this earth and walk among her choir. the devils commanding their wretched chariots have long since severed the roots of their flesh and need a reminder that a leisurely stroll triumphs the roar of their insatiable machines.— gooselander (@psychicnavyseal) March 5, 2024
not a video but this comment genuinely changed my life https://t.co/GPnfuPUxMD pic.twitter.com/03vj04RE8q— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) March 13, 2024
they’re a cute couple pic.twitter.com/FdvcdOq8e7— Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) March 10, 2024
