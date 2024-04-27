Here Are The Most Wholesome Tweets From This Week In All Their Cozy Glory
The horrors of the internet can't find you here. This is a safe space.
Welcome to another cozy lil' roundup of comforting tweets from this week! Scrolling through the hills and valleys of the internet is a gamble because you never know what horrors await on the timeline. Please enjoy basking in this week's peaceful collection of wholesome content to soothe your soul:
1.
This is literally what life is all about https://t.co/r6rp3nXxn7— 🧧time for the urn🧧 (@entmoots) April 24, 2024
2.
Here are the top 5 times:— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) April 23, 2024
1. 7:32pm (indisputably the best time)
2. 2:44pm (has its critics but an all-round excellent time)
3. 9:51pm (not too early, not too late)
4. 3:07am (chances of being required to attend a meeting at 3:07am? Low)
5. 11:38am (the connoisseur's lunch time)
7.
just blessed your timeline pic.twitter.com/xvQpYA1Uwv— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) April 25, 2024
8.
i went to the forest and everyone knew you. even the wind and the trees— clare (@sadderlizards) April 23, 2024
10.
just moved to sf from vietnam and my new place has a tiny backyard that looks like *this* and my friend said the greens are weeds and need to be removed. but all my non-american brain can see is cute growing plants and theres really no need to disturb them? pic.twitter.com/8nax3amK3J— 🌙 (@mettafied) April 24, 2024
11.
April 26, 2024
13.
April 25, 2024
14.
i stopped to take a photo of the flowering trees outside the minneapolis institute of art and a woman walking by turned to me to say— Audrey Kennedy (@_AudreyKennedy) April 25, 2024
“The art starts outside, doesn’t it?”
:) pic.twitter.com/Cv63BZXabn
15.
You put one of these through the loop and it swings : ) https://t.co/X28Sg8ExBJ pic.twitter.com/5mPFovHu9z— pris (@pwiscila) April 25, 2024
16.
last orange of the year is waiting to be picked 🤗🥺 pic.twitter.com/aOzks5OIrb— place where animal shouldn’t be (@catshouldnt) April 25, 2024
17.
thank goodness pic.twitter.com/YCeFz3EGEq— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) April 26, 2024
18.
April 23, 2024
19.
April 23, 2024
20.
us in every universe pic.twitter.com/VDdy2DYBZz— bigsock (@biggersocks) April 26, 2024
21.
this will fix me pic.twitter.com/aB8lUuual6— i like food (@messedupfoods) April 25, 2024
Check out last week's wholesome posts here:
