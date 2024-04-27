Here Are The Most Wholesome Tweets From This Week In All Their Cozy Glory

The horrors of the internet can't find you here. This is a safe space.

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

Welcome to another cozy lil' roundup of comforting tweets from this week! Scrolling through the hills and valleys of the internet is a gamble because you never know what horrors await on the timeline. Please enjoy basking in this week's peaceful collection of wholesome content to soothe your soul:

1.

This is literally what life is all about https://t.co/r6rp3nXxn7

— 🧧time for the urn🧧 (@entmoots) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @entmoots

2.

Here are the top 5 times:

1. 7:32pm (indisputably the best time)
2. 2:44pm (has its critics but an all-round excellent time)
3. 9:51pm (not too early, not too late)
4. 3:07am (chances of being required to attend a meeting at 3:07am? Low)
5. 11:38am (the connoisseur's lunch time)

— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @Michael1979

3.

pic.twitter.com/M9pAeNJ9Mb

— kc (@powcampsurvivor) April 22, 2024
Twitter: @powcampsurvivor

4.

pic.twitter.com/cvn3ROQJCR

— Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) April 22, 2024
Twitter: @PokemonGems

5.

pic.twitter.com/1y0w1wddxi

— Yara (@iamnotyourdove) April 18, 2024
Twitter: @iamnotyourdove

6.

i need to sit by the ocean about this

— * (@55505) April 17, 2024
Twitter: @55505

7.

just blessed your timeline pic.twitter.com/xvQpYA1Uwv

— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @TweetsOfCats

8.

i went to the forest and everyone knew you. even the wind and the trees

— clare (@sadderlizards) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @sadderlizards

9.

Twitter: @saiwormoon

10.

just moved to sf from vietnam and my new place has a tiny backyard that looks like *this* and my friend said the greens are weeds and need to be removed. but all my non-american brain can see is cute growing plants and theres really no need to disturb them? pic.twitter.com/8nax3amK3J

— 🌙 (@mettafied) April 24, 2024
Twitter: @mettafied

11.

pic.twitter.com/AR1ZLourUO

— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) April 26, 2024
Twitter: @contextdogs

12.

pic.twitter.com/HLFzteggtO

— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @CatWorkers

13.

pic.twitter.com/FuMM6xwWTC

— twig wall frame (@hostagemurderer) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @hostagemurderer

14.

i stopped to take a photo of the flowering trees outside the minneapolis institute of art and a woman walking by turned to me to say

“The art starts outside, doesn’t it?”

:) pic.twitter.com/Cv63BZXabn

— Audrey Kennedy (@_AudreyKennedy) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @_AudreyKennedy

15.

You put one of these through the loop and it swings : ) https://t.co/X28Sg8ExBJ pic.twitter.com/5mPFovHu9z

— pris (@pwiscila) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @pwiscila

16.

last orange of the year is waiting to be picked 🤗🥺 pic.twitter.com/aOzks5OIrb

— place where animal shouldn’t be (@catshouldnt) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @catshouldnt

17.

thank goodness pic.twitter.com/YCeFz3EGEq

— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) April 26, 2024
Twitter: @DontShowYourCat

18.

pic.twitter.com/YAyVsx16yu

— Respectful Memes (@RespectfulMemes) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @RespectfulMemes

19.

pic.twitter.com/vNXCOWr74n

— Respectful Memes (@RespectfulMemes) April 23, 2024
Twitter: @RespectfulMemes

20.

us in every universe pic.twitter.com/VDdy2DYBZz

— bigsock (@biggersocks) April 26, 2024
Twitter: @biggersocks

21.

this will fix me pic.twitter.com/aB8lUuual6

— i like food (@messedupfoods) April 25, 2024
Twitter: @messedupfoods