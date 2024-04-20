    The Most Wholesome Posts Of The Week

    Your weekly dose of wholesome comfort. <3

    Welcome to another wholesome roundup of cozy tweets! These little nuggets of comfort helped me get through the horrors of my week, so I hope they do the same for you! Please enjoy a stress-free scroll through the sweetness:

    1.

    graphic design major here! the reasons why this logo works so good is because the kitty and the doggy are best friends https://t.co/7AmQ7jDtLW

    — clurge pingus (@clurgepingus) April 14, 2024
    Twitter: @clurgepingus

    2.

    u meet your friends after a while and its like wow none of my earth shattering worries are that serious!!!

    — rameen (@rameenwhile) April 15, 2024
    Twitter: @rameenwhile

    3.

    Today it’s a banh mi. Tomorrow who knows
    That’s the beauty of lunch https://t.co/7xOIqP6VZS pic.twitter.com/ZezhfSvwhs

    — campbell g (@rodeoman) April 16, 2024
    Twitter: @rodeoman

    4.

    I grew these flowers!
    I made this vase! pic.twitter.com/xkRnx8jJL9

    — Alyssa 🌻 (@alyssaleann) April 14, 2024
    Twitter: @alyssaleann

    5.

    Twitter: @northstardoll

    6.

    Marshmallow pawsy.. pic.twitter.com/o8faNxvvSp

    — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) April 18, 2024
    Twitter: @TweetsOfCats

    7.

    you need to enjoy taking care of yourself. you gotta have fun moisturizing. you must derive deep satisfaction from flossing before bed

    — heavy-bottomed pot (@i_need_eggs) April 18, 2024
    Twitter: @i_need_eggs

    8.

    One of the best bar amenities i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/4QFDN0B0xj

    — Eddie (@EddieBarstool) April 14, 2024
    Twitter: @EddieBarstool

    9.

    for my next trick i will make everything make sense

    — pea (@postingtime) April 17, 2024
    Twitter: @postingtime

    10.

    gossip girl is the perfect background show when ur home alone bc it’s like ok there are girls gossiping here. i’m safe

    — chase (@_chase_____) April 13, 2024
    Twitter: @_chase_____

    11.

    this character is still locked pic.twitter.com/43doE60u03

    — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 15, 2024
    Twitter: @PunchingCat

    12.

    Ok Pikachu pic.twitter.com/bPPZlVD8MF

    — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) April 15, 2024
    Nintendo / Via Twitter: @PokemonGems

    13.

    woop woop get some soup pic.twitter.com/TQA9mizz8e

    — horse dentist (@equine__dentist) April 15, 2024
    Twitter: @equine__dentist

    14.

    pic.twitter.com/9JWnnjsG0p

    — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) April 14, 2024
    Twitter: @contextdogs

    15.

    "can we reschedule?" YES GOD YES PLEASE YES WOOHOO

    — gen🥂 (@genmxn) April 11, 2024
    Twitter: @genmxn

    16.

    Child is drawing the solar system. pic.twitter.com/jyA7G4Bc3M

    — The Big Guy (@TSSteinbacher) April 17, 2024
    Twitter: @TSSteinbacher

    17.

    hello, tech support?

    *meow* pic.twitter.com/wGQQzZnCC9

    — Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 10, 2024
    Twitter: @PunchingCat

    18.

    pic.twitter.com/a3vW8OYySt

    — Respectful Memes (@RespectfulMemes) April 16, 2024
    Twitter: @RespectfulMemes

    19.

    yes https://t.co/JUtqGDIht7 pic.twitter.com/iOJ1FgCA2B

    — donner party bus (@ok_alriight) April 17, 2024
    Twitter: @ok_alriight

    20.

    pic.twitter.com/zS4xL9MlAP

    — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) April 18, 2024
    Twitter: @whotfisjovana

    21.

    pic.twitter.com/S6AZizff7s

    — out of context dogs (@contextdogs) April 14, 2024
    Twitter: @contextdogs

    22.

    pic.twitter.com/RaYtyXiYiV

    — Respectful Memes (@RespectfulMemes) April 16, 2024
    Twitter: @RespectfulMemes

    23.

    boo! pic.twitter.com/uGxM7o8xBK

    — /ᐠ - ˕ -マ (@lovesickdoe) April 17, 2024
    Twitter: @lovesickdoe

    24.

    just remembered that i’m not constantly performing for an audience and i can actually relax

    — clare (@sadderlizards) April 12, 2024
    Twitter: @sadderlizards