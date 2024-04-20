The Most Wholesome Posts Of The Week
Your weekly dose of wholesome comfort. <3
Welcome to another wholesome roundup of cozy tweets! These little nuggets of comfort helped me get through the horrors of my week, so I hope they do the same for you! Please enjoy a stress-free scroll through the sweetness:
graphic design major here! the reasons why this logo works so good is because the kitty and the doggy are best friends https://t.co/7AmQ7jDtLW— clurge pingus (@clurgepingus) April 14, 2024
u meet your friends after a while and its like wow none of my earth shattering worries are that serious!!!— rameen (@rameenwhile) April 15, 2024
Today it’s a banh mi. Tomorrow who knows— campbell g (@rodeoman) April 16, 2024
That’s the beauty of lunch https://t.co/7xOIqP6VZS pic.twitter.com/ZezhfSvwhs
I grew these flowers!— Alyssa 🌻 (@alyssaleann) April 14, 2024
I made this vase! pic.twitter.com/xkRnx8jJL9
Marshmallow pawsy.. pic.twitter.com/o8faNxvvSp— Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) April 18, 2024
you need to enjoy taking care of yourself. you gotta have fun moisturizing. you must derive deep satisfaction from flossing before bed— heavy-bottomed pot (@i_need_eggs) April 18, 2024
One of the best bar amenities i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/4QFDN0B0xj— Eddie (@EddieBarstool) April 14, 2024
for my next trick i will make everything make sense— pea (@postingtime) April 17, 2024
gossip girl is the perfect background show when ur home alone bc it’s like ok there are girls gossiping here. i’m safe— chase (@_chase_____) April 13, 2024
this character is still locked pic.twitter.com/43doE60u03— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 15, 2024
Ok Pikachu pic.twitter.com/bPPZlVD8MF— Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) April 15, 2024
woop woop get some soup pic.twitter.com/TQA9mizz8e— horse dentist (@equine__dentist) April 15, 2024
"can we reschedule?" YES GOD YES PLEASE YES WOOHOO— gen🥂 (@genmxn) April 11, 2024
Child is drawing the solar system. pic.twitter.com/jyA7G4Bc3M— The Big Guy (@TSSteinbacher) April 17, 2024
hello, tech support?— Punch Cat (@PunchingCat) April 10, 2024
*meow* pic.twitter.com/wGQQzZnCC9
yes https://t.co/JUtqGDIht7 pic.twitter.com/iOJ1FgCA2B— donner party bus (@ok_alriight) April 17, 2024
just remembered that i’m not constantly performing for an audience and i can actually relax— clare (@sadderlizards) April 12, 2024
