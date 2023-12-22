Let me just start by saying this: Servers depend on tips to make a living. Automatic gratuity or not, they need tips to make ends meet. By today's standards, at least 18% to 20% is appropriate. No, the issue here isn't whether or not he should tip on top of the added gratuity:

"When automatic gratuity is included, you don't tip since that IS the tip."



—u/beyerch

"If the 18% gratuity is already included, then you don’t tip more on top of that unless service was outstanding and you really want to."

—u/Shivs_baby

"I don’t leave an extra tip when it has already been figured in to my bill. I see both sides. The restaurant is trying to help the servers from being stiffed a tip. But it also hurts the servers if someone may have tipped more."



—u/squirtwv69