Work & Money·Posted 8 hours ago

Here Are The Absolute Worst Bosses Of 2023 (And I Really, Really, Really Hope They Get Demoted In 2024)

If your boss is anything like the ones on this list, you deserve much better in 2024.

by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This manager who posted this (illegal???) message in the break room: u/username1254_2 / Via reddit.com 2. This greedy, greasy, and grimy boss who enraged a disgruntled employee for the last time: u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com 3. The heartless manager who saw this time off request, shrugged, and denied it without a second thought: u/GhoulishOvrkill / Via reddit.com 4. This boss who couldn't have a more accurate name: u/zakpakt / / Via reddit.com 5. 👎: u/baeheartsyou77 / Via reddit.com 6. A free pizza party is the absolute bare minimum, but this boss took it to a whole new level by charging employees for it: u/Sma11ey / Via reddit.com 7. This boss who didn't so much as pretend to care about their employee's health: u/zanbion / Via reddit.com 8. This boss who chose violence on their job listing by requiring an application fee: u/Kind-Ranger / Via reddit.com 9. This supervisor who treated their struggling employee like a raccoon off the street: u/baeheartsyou77 / Via reddit.com 10. This ex-boss who threatened to dock an employee's pay for an unreturned work shirt — even though they had a REALLY good reason: u/Zoma456 / Via reddit.com 11. This manager who scheduled an employee 30 minutes before they'd be there to unlock the doors, so the employee was greeted by a locked building with all the lights off: u/Fledbeast578 / Via reddit.com 12. The super tech-savvy manager who constantly sends incomprehensible schedules for the employees to decipher: u/_Anya_French_ / Via reddit.com 13. Don't even get me STARTED on the "bosses don't cover shifts" discussion, because YES, THEY DOOO (or at least they're supposed to!): u/SSRworldwide / Via reddit.com 14. This boss who treated their employees to a luxury spa staycation right there in the office by turning work into a sauna: u/bandley3 / Via reddit.com 15. The boss who only ordered small gloves and made everyone do their jobs while cosplaying as giants with teeny tiny fingers: u/Darqueur / Via reddit.com 16. And finally, the manager who took the monetary Christmas bonus and said, "REEMIXXX!": u/drakesux / Via reddit.com It says: "Dear colleagues, I am writing to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Managers will be coming around (this and next week) to give you all a personal gift from the management team and tubs of chocolate that you can enjoy while you are working. This replaces the Christmas bonuses [the company] used to give you in your wage. A massive thank you to all of you that are working over the festive season supporting people to have an amazing joyful Christmas and New Year." Did your boss (or ex-boss, hopefully!) do anything that could have made this list? Let me know in the comments! H/T: r/antiwork, r/mildlyinfuriating