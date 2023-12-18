Skip To Content
Here Are The Absolute Worst Bosses Of 2023 (And I Really, Really, Really Hope They Get Demoted In 2024)

If your boss is anything like the ones on this list, you deserve much better in 2024.

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This manager who posted this (illegal???) message in the break room:

A posted message tells employees they are not allowed to discuss their pay rate with each other
2. This greedy, greasy, and grimy boss who enraged a disgruntled employee for the last time:

A sign posted at the front desk says &quot;attention, we do not get our tips. Our boss takes all our tips&quot;
3. The heartless manager who saw this time off request, shrugged, and denied it without a second thought:

The time off was requested because of a death in the family, and it was denied without any correspondence
4. This boss who couldn't have a more accurate name:

A message posted on a door says if any employee leaves the door open, they will have their pay docked for the week. The boss who posted the message is named Dick
5. 👎:

An employee asks their boss to sign their time sheet, their boss says they&#x27;re on vacation, the employee says they won&#x27;t get paid without their signature, and the boss sends a thumbs up emoji
6. A free pizza party is the absolute bare minimum, but this boss took it to a whole new level by charging employees for it:

A sign asks for people to sign up to pay $10 each for a pizza lunch
7. This boss who didn't so much as pretend to care about their employee's health:

An employee says they&#x27;re calling in sick after getting their COVID booster, and their boss says to take Tylenol and push through it
8. This boss who chose violence on their job listing by requiring an application fee:

A job requires a $25 application fee
9. This supervisor who treated their struggling employee like a raccoon off the street:

A boss asks if their employee took food home instead of throwing it away, the employee says yes since it was being trashed, and the boss says this is their only warning and to never do that again
10. This ex-boss who threatened to dock an employee's pay for an unreturned work shirt — even though they had a REALLY good reason:

The employee says their house collapsed and they don&#x27;t have access to it, so don&#x27;t have their work shirt, and the boss says they&#x27;ll be charged for the shirt
11. This manager who scheduled an employee 30 minutes before they'd be there to unlock the doors, so the employee was greeted by a locked building with all the lights off:

The schedule shows the employee is required to be there at 8 a.m. but the boss doesn&#x27;t arrive to unlock the store until 8:30
12. The super tech-savvy manager who constantly sends incomprehensible schedules for the employees to decipher:

The schedule is blurry and impossible to read
13. Don't even get me STARTED on the "bosses don't cover shifts" discussion, because YES, THEY DOOO (or at least they're supposed to!):

An employee calls in sick, and the boss says &quot;find someone to work for you then, I don&#x27;t cover shifts&quot;
14. This boss who treated their employees to a luxury spa staycation right there in the office by turning work into a sauna:

The thermostat says 88 degrees
15. The boss who only ordered small gloves and made everyone do their jobs while cosplaying as giants with teeny tiny fingers:

An employee wearing rubber gloves that are clearly too small
16. And finally, the manager who took the monetary Christmas bonus and said, "REEMIXXX!":

It says: "Dear colleagues, 

I am writing to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Managers will be coming around (this and next week) to give you all a personal gift from the management team and tubs of chocolate that you can enjoy while you are working. This replaces the Christmas bonuses [the company] used to give you in your wage. 

A massive thank you to all of you that are working over the festive season supporting people to have an amazing joyful Christmas and New Year."

Did your boss (or ex-boss, hopefully!) do anything that could have made this list? Let me know in the comments!

