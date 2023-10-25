Looking for a job can be exhausting, but recruiters are here to help! Well, usually. Most of the time, recruiters can get your foot in the door at a new gig. Other times, they ARE the door...and it's locked. Here are 16 screenshots from r/linkedinlunatics and r/recruitinghell of recruiters who make me want to leave the job market altogether and live in the woods:
1.This recruiter who can't fathom why someone needs to know how much a job — something people do to get paid — actually pays:
2.This recruiter who implied not getting hired for a job means you're a bad human:
3.This speedy recruiter who supposedly filled a position in record time:
4.This sudden case of memory loss:
5.???
6.I have a lot of trouble believing an actual 7-year-old human child realistically said, "rapid turnaround thanks to a massive talent pool."
7.This recruiter needs to slowly back away from the caps lock:
8.Does everyone lose their grasp on time while struggling to put together IKEA furniture? Yes, of course. Is it an excuse to miss an interview? No!
9.This job interview comes with mandatory marriage counseling:
10.Just imagine getting ratio'd on LinkedIn of all places:
11.🗣️🗣️🗣️ List the pay ON the job posting:
12.This passive aggressive recruiter who responded to a candidate like a jilted ex:
13.This application that would immediately put me in an existential coma:
14.This recruiter who wanted to use a candidate's job application as a dating app:
15.And finally, this recruiter who is, in the words of Taylor Swift, so casually cruel in the name of being honest: