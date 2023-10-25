15 LinkedIn Recruiters Who Have GOT To Be Kidding Me

Kelsie Hammond
by Kelsie Hammond

BuzzFeed Staff

Looking for a job can be exhausting, but recruiters are here to help! Well, usually. Most of the time, recruiters can get your foot in the door at a new gig. Other times, they ARE the door...and it's locked. Here are 16 screenshots from r/linkedinlunatics and r/recruitinghell of recruiters who make me want to leave the job market altogether and live in the woods:

1. This recruiter who can't fathom why someone needs to know how much a job — something people do to get paid — actually pays:

&quot;Thank u, next!&quot;
2. This recruiter who implied not getting hired for a job means you're a bad human:

&quot;Ghosted? You probably deserve it&quot;
3. This speedy recruiter who supposedly filled a position in record time:

&quot;Unfortunately, this position has been filled.&quot;
4. This sudden case of memory loss:

&quot;Do you have implementation experience?&quot;
5. ???

&quot;For what your resume ?&quot;
6. I have a lot of trouble believing an actual 7-year-old human child realistically said, "rapid turnaround thanks to a massive talent pool."

&quot;Hire True A-Players, not Just *A* Player&quot;
7. This recruiter needs to slowly back away from the caps lock:

&quot;SPECIFY THE EXACT TIME YOU WILL BE AVAILABLE \]&quot;
8. Does everyone lose their grasp on time while struggling to put together IKEA furniture? Yes, of course. Is it an excuse to miss an interview? No!

&quot;I was building some Ikea Furniture and I completely forgot!&quot;
9. This job interview comes with mandatory marriage counseling:

&quot;Spousal Interview&quot;
10. Just imagine getting ratio'd on LinkedIn of all places:

&quot;I do feel like it&#x27;s disrespectful to interview with multiple companies at the same time&quot;
11. 🗣️🗣️🗣️ List the pay ON the job posting:

&quot;sorry , can we connect and discuss&quot;
12. This passive aggressive recruiter who responded to a candidate like a jilted ex:

&quot;Wow ok&quot;
13. This application that would immediately put me in an existential coma:

&quot;Reason for Living&quot;
14. This recruiter who wanted to use a candidate's job application as a dating app:

&quot;Too bad we live on opposite sides of the country because I would totally want to get to know you better.&quot;
15. And finally, this recruiter who is, in the words of Taylor Swift, so casually cruel in the name of being honest:

&quot;I am finished&quot;
