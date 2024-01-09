16.

"'What would you do if someone started shouting at you in a meeting?' I responded that I'd just leave the meeting. I don't get paid to babysit. If someone wants to act like a child, then I'll leave them to it. The main interviewer seemed taken aback and the other guys there chuckled. I got the job and it turns out the guy who asked the question had a bad habit of raising his voice to people who disagreed with him."