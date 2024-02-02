3.

"I was in a situationship with this guy, and when I called him out on the fact that we were dating without the official title, he said that he wasn’t ready for me to meet his friends or family because he would be embarrassed. I'm a plus-size person, and I jokingly replied, 'Why? Is it because I’m fat?' He got really quiet, started apologizing, and then got up and left. I let him leave. The fact that he was embarrassed about my appearance was his problem, not mine."