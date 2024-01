Sometimes a lack of commitment is because of actual realistic and circumstantial factors that could change in the future — like living in different states. I want to talk about the times where it’s clear you're stuck in a never-ending waiting game. It's undeniable that it's not going anywhere when you have the “define the relationship” chat and they say a totally random excuse like, "Ah, sorry...I'm way too busy focusing on crypto right now." What does that have to do with anything?!