"My husband does all of his own laundry — and I mean all of it. Yay, green flag! But his beige flag is that it NEVER gets folded and put away. It just exists, clean, in a basket in our guest bedroom, and he digs through to find the article of clothing he wants. It used to drive me bananas, but now it’s just mildly amusing. It hurts no one, and the clothes are clean!"