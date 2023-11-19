Skip To Content
Tell Me Your Partner's "Beige Flag" — AKA Something Weird, Different, Or Slightly Annoying That They Do That You've Accepted

I want to hear about the weird, different, and downright annoying things you've accepted about your partner!

by Kelsie Hammond

We all know about the classic "red flags" and "green flags" in a relationship, but the internet has recently added a brand-new kind of flag on the relationship field: the beige flag. A beige flag isn't necessarily a good thing like a green flag or something alarming like a red flag. It's a secret third thing that's weird, different, and maybe a little annoying.

I'm curious to know what your partner's beige flag is. Maybe it's something slightly strange but cute, like how they absolutely have to pet every single stray cat they see?

Or is it more annoying, like they always throw their clothes *next* to the hamper but not directly *in* the hamper?

Is their beige flag a phrase that they use? Are they always saying "okie dokie artichokie" unironically? I mean, that's not a bad thing or a good thing, but it is a little silly.

Whether it's quirky, strange, or just plain annoying — I want to hear about it! Let me know in the comments or through this anonymous form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!