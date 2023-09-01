14.

"French onion soup was my nemesis. Servers had to make their own soup and salads, and it was a huge time suck. You had to freshly grate the cheese because it would clump if you stored it in the walk-in pre-grated. It took forever to heat it up because you had to do it low and long to get an even melt. And of course, the kind of person who wants that soup is usually an impatient and cranky elderly person who will complain that it's cold if the soup is anything less than lava."