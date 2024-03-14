8.

"I moved from Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California and one of the adjustments I had to make was crossing the street. Now, this was a while back so things may have changed — but in Chicago, everyone jay walked. It didn’t matter how busy traffic was. If you needed to cross over to the other side of the street, then you just stepped off the curb, waited for a break in traffic, and crossed. In busier traffic, you crossed to the middle of the road, waited in the yellow line, and when traffic cleared on that side of the road, you crossed.In LA, the minute I stepped off the sidewalk onto the street, cars would stop and gesture me to cross. I’m not talking about being at a crosswalk, I’m talking about being in the middle of the road. I was shocked the first time this happened to me. Like, why are YOU stopping? I’m the one breaking the law!"